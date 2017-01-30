Mariners Insider Blog

January 30, 2017 11:20 AM

Mariners sign reliever Jean Machi to minor-league deal

Mariners Insider Blog

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

SEATTLE

The Mariners added another veteran reliever to their big-league camp roster for spring training by signing right-hander Jean Machi to a minor-league deal.

Machi, 34, is 12-2 with a 3.47 ERA in 189 games over four seasons for San Francisco and Boston. His best season was 2014, when he was 7-1 for the Giants with a 2.58 ERA in 71 games.

He spent last season pitching in the minors, where he was a combined 4-3 with a 3.65 ERA in 48 games at Triple-A Iowa (Cubs) and Sacramento (Giants).

Adding Machi swells the Mariners’ camp roster to 62 players, including 19 non-roster players. That list currently includes right-handed reliever Jonathan Aro and catcher Jesus Sucre, who were designated last week for assignment.

Here is the list of the Mariners’ 19 non-roster invites to big-league camp, which begins Feb. 14, when pitchers and catchers report to the club’s complex in Peoria, Ariz.:

Right-handed pitchers (9): Christian Bergman, Jean Machi, Cody Martin, Andrew Moore, Micah Owings, Max Povse, Peter Tago, Dylan Unsworth and Ryan Weber.

Left-handed pitcher (1): Dean Kiekhefer.

Switch-handed pitcher (1): Pat Venditte.

Catchers (5): Nevin Ashley, Steven Baron, Marcus Littlewood, Tyler Marlette and Sebastian Valle.

Infielder (1): Tyler Smith.

Outfielders (2): Tyler O’Neill and Kyle Waldrop.

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

Related content

Mariners Insider Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mariners postgame: Servais talks 3-2 loss to Boston

View more video

About Bob Dutton

@tnt_mariners

Bob Dutton joined The News Tribune in 2013 after more than 25 years at the Kansas City Star, including the last 13 covering baseball and the Royals. He was the president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America in 2008 and serves on the committee that nominates players to the Hall of Fame.

Sports Videos