Sucre and Aro assigned to Triple-A Tacoma by Mariners after clearing waivers

Catcher Jesus Sucre and reliever Jonathan Aro, as it turns out, are staying with the Mariners. Both players remained in the organization Wednesday when they cleared waivers after being designated Jan. 26 for assignment.
The Mariners outrighted both players to Triple-A Tacoma in removing them from the 40-man roster but invited both to big-league camp, which begins Feb. 14, when pitchers and catchers report to the club’s year-round complex in Peoria, Ariz.
Sucre, 28, and Aro, 26, were designated for assignment to clear roster space after the Mariners acquired catcher Tuffy Gosewisch in a waiver claim from Atlanta, and pitcher Dillon Overton in a trade with Oakland.
The Mariners now have 63 players on their big-league camp roster.
Sucre missed part of last season while recovering from a broken right leg, which he suffered in winter ball. He batted .273 in 29 games at Tacoma and went 12-for-25 in nine big-league games.
Aro made one big-league outing and compiled a 2.48 ERA in 24 games at Tacoma before suffering a season-ending forearm injury in late June. The Mariners acquired him from Boston in a Dec. 7, 2015 trade.
