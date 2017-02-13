Five Mariners ranked among Top 200 prospects

Outfielder Kyle Lewis tops a list of five Mariners prospects cited among the Top 200 in rankings by MinorLeagueBall.com.
Lewis was ranked No. 44, followed by outfielder Tyler O’Neill at No. 53. The others were right-handed pitcher Nick Neidert (168), first baseman Dan Vogelbach (170) and right-handed pitcher Max Povse (187).
Boston outfielder Andrew Benintendi is the No. 1 overall prospect.
Lewis and O’Neill ranked first and second in the recent TNT Top 10 ranking of Mariners prospects. Vogelbach (fifth), Neidert (sixth) and Povse (ninth) were also in the TNT Top 10.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments