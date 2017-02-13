Mariners Insider Blog

February 13, 2017 10:58 AM

Five Mariners ranked among Top 200 prospects

Mariners Insider Blog

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

PEORIA, Ariz.

Outfielder Kyle Lewis tops a list of five Mariners prospects cited among the Top 200 in rankings by MinorLeagueBall.com.

Lewis was ranked No. 44, followed by outfielder Tyler O’Neill at No. 53. The others were right-handed pitcher Nick Neidert (168), first baseman Dan Vogelbach (170) and right-handed pitcher Max Povse (187).

Boston outfielder Andrew Benintendi is the No. 1 overall prospect.

Lewis and O’Neill ranked first and second in the recent TNT Top 10 ranking of Mariners prospects. Vogelbach (fifth), Neidert (sixth) and Povse (ninth) were also in the TNT Top 10.

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

Related content

Mariners Insider Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mariners postgame: Servais talks 3-2 loss to Boston

View more video

About Bob Dutton

@tnt_mariners

Bob Dutton joined The News Tribune in 2013 after more than 25 years at the Kansas City Star, including the last 13 covering baseball and the Royals. He was the president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America in 2008 and serves on the committee that nominates players to the Hall of Fame.

Sports Videos