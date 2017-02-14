Mariners set spring pitching groups

It’s always interesting to see how any club sets up its various workout groups. The Mariners posted their pitching groups Tuesday in advance of Wednesday’s first official workout for pitchers and catchers.
Note that relievers Steve Cishek and Tony Zych are not listed. Both are on a go-slow program as they recover from offseason surgeries. Non-roster invite Jean Machi, a reliever, is also not listed.
The hitting groups will be posted later in the week. The first full-squad workout is Sunday.
Clubs generally say it’s unwise to read too much into the groupings, so these are presented without comment.
Group 1A: Cody Martin, Andrew Moore, Dylan Unsworth and Casey Fein.
Group 1B: Ariel Miranda, Dillon Overton, Christian Bergman and Ryan Weber.
Group 1C: Rob Whalen, Micah Owings, Zac Curtis and Nick Hagadone.
Group 2A: Drew Smyly, James Paxton, Evan Scribner and James Pazos.
Group 2B: Yovani Gallardo, Hisashi Iwakuma, Edwin Diaz and Felix Hernandez.
Group 2C: Chris Heston, Shae Simmons and Paul Fry.
Group 3A: Dean Kiekhefer, Max Povse and Thyago Vieira.
Group 3B: Nick Vincent, Marc Rzepczynski and Peter Tago.
Group 3C: Dan Altavilla, Jonathan Aro and Pat Venditte.
WORKOUT SCHEDULE
It is subject to daily adjustments, but the Mariners’ workouts are scheduled to run each day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Peoria Sports Complex, which is located at 15707 North 83rd Ave., in Peoria.
The workouts are open to the public. Parking at the complex is also free until the Cactus League schedule begins Feb. 25.
SPRING DATES
The Mariners’ pitchers and catchers took their annual physical examinations Tuesday in preparation for their first official workout Wednesday at the Peoria Sports Complex. The on-field staff also took its physicals.
Here is the schedule of major dates for the remainder of spring:
Wednesday: First official workout for pitchers and catchers.
Saturday: Infielders and outfielders report and undergo physical examinations. Front-office staff also undergoes physicals. Minor-league minicamp begins.
Sunday: First full-squad workout.
Monday: Official photo day.
Feb. 25: Cactus League opener vs. San Diego.
March 6: Minor-league pitchers and catchers report.
March 8: Minor-league pitchers and catchers undergo physicals.
March 11: Minor-league infielders and outfielders report.
March 13: First full-squad workout for minor-league teams.
April 1: Cactus League finale vs. Colorado at Scottsdale. Major-league team breaks camp.
April 3: Mariners open season at Houston.
April 6: Minor-league teams open season.
April 10: Home opener vs. Houston at Safeco Field.
