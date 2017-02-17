Mariners Insider Blog

Mariners’ prospect Thyago Vieira puts on a show

By Bob Dutton

PEORIA, Ariz.

Right-handed reliever Thyago Vieira is a 24-year-old who spent last season at Hi-A Bakersfield, where he compiled a 2.84 ERA in 34 outings.

That doesn’t normally convince a club that he needs to be protected on the 40-man roster.

But Vieira, a Brazilian native signed in 2010 as a non-drafted free agent, then went to the Arizona Fall League, where he regularly pushed the radar gun into triple digits.

That convined the Mariners to protect him in November by adding him to their 40-man roster rather than risk losing him in the Rule 5 Draft.

On Friday, Vieira threw his first official spring bullpen workout. It looked free and easy. And powerful.

He is likely to start this season at Double-A Arkansas, but it’s worth noting that two hard-throwing right-handed relievers who began last year in Double-A, Edwin Diaz and Dan Altavilla, made the jump directly to the big leagues before the season ended.

Mariners Insider Blog

