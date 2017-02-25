Mariners Insider Blog

February 25, 2017 7:38 AM

Mariners set pitching plans for next several spring games

Mariners Insider Blog

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

PEORIA, Ariz.

The Mariners have their pitching plans in place for the next several days.

Sunday vs. San Diego: Chris Heston (two innings), Dillon Overton (two), Christian Bergman (two) and Dean Kiekhefer, Nick Hagadone and Pat Venditte.

Monday vs. Kansas City: Yovani Gallardo (two), Nick Vincent, Marc Rzepczynski, Rob Whalen, Jonathan Aro and Dan Altavilla.

Tuesday at Chicago White Sox (Glendale): Felix Hernandez (two), Micah Owings, Andrew Moore, Dylan Unsworth, Paul Fry and Jean Machi.

Wednesday at Cleveland (Goodyear): Drew Smyly (two), Evan Scribner, Edwin Diaz, Max Povse, Thyago Vieira and Peter Take.

Thursday vs. Milwaukee: Ariel Miranda and Cody Martin. Both are scheduled to pitch Saturday against the Padres in the Cactus League opener.

Veteran right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma is on a go-slower plan in an effort to avoid wearing down late in the season. He is scheduled for a side session on Tuesday.

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

Related content

Mariners Insider Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

View more video

About Bob Dutton

@tnt_mariners

Bob Dutton joined The News Tribune in 2013 after more than 25 years at the Kansas City Star, including the last 13 covering baseball and the Royals. He was the president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America in 2008 and serves on the committee that nominates players to the Hall of Fame.

Sports Videos