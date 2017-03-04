Freeman clears waivers, stays with Mariners

. Utilityman Mike Freeman rejoined the camp roster after clearing waivers.
The Mariners designated Freeman for assignment Wednesday in order to clear space on their 40-man roster after obtaining right-hander Chase de Jong from the Los Angeles Dodgers in a trade for two minor-league players.
Freeman was assigned to Triple-A Tacoma’s roster but will return to big-league camp as a non-roster invite and continue to compete with Shawn O’Malley and Taylor Motter for a utility job.
"Provided he stays in this camp after the DFA and waiver periods pass," general manager Jerry Dipoto said, "it doesn’t change our feelings on Mike. He’s still in that mix with the other two for a roster position."
Freeman’s return comes as the Mariners are losing their two starting middle infielders — second baseman Robinson Cano and shortstop Jean Segura — to the World Baseball Classic.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments