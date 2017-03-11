Mariners 7, Reds 6: Another late strike extends winning streak

For the third straight day Saturday, the Mariners pulled out a victory in their final at-bat.
Rayder Ascanio’s one-out RBI single in the eighth inning broke a tie game in a 7-6 victory over Cincinnati Reds at Peoria Stadium.
The Mariners scored the winning run Thursday and Friday in ninth inning in victories over the Chicago Cubs.
There was concern, though.
Hard-throwing reliever Shae Simmons departed the game in the seventh inning because of some forearm soreness. He missed most of the last two years after recovering from elbow surgery.
"Just precautionary," manager Scott Servais said. "Get him out of there. The trainer noticed it right away. Now is not the time to take any chances. We’ll take a look at it and see how it is."
Boog Powell started the winning rally with a one-out walk against Michael Lorenzen and went to third on Joe DeCarlo’s single up the middle. Ascanio then lined a single into center.
The Mariners (10-5) finished with 13 hits, including three from right fielder Mitch Haniger, who boosted his average to .448. Left fielder Jarrod Dyson had two hits and a walk in four plate appearances along with two steals.
"Good offensive day," Servais said. "Dyson was outstanding. Haniger again swung the bat very well. A lot of good stuff offensively. Zunino continues to have good at-bats."
Simmons exited with the count at 0-2 on Seth Mejias-Brown with one out and a runner at second base in the seventh inning. The inning started with Simmons yielding a game-tying homer to Brandon Dixon.
"He’s been fine all camp and feeling good," Servais said. "We don’t want to get out ahead of ourselves. We see how it feels (Sunday)."
Simmons missed all of 2015 and much of last season after undergoing elbow surgery on Feb. 12, 2015. He worked his way back to the majors by the end of last season and exhibited his previous velocity.
The Mariners acquired Simmons with outfielder Mallex Smith from Atlanta in a Jan. 11 trade for two minor-league lefties: Luiz Gohara and Thomas Burroughs.
Right-hander Chase De Jong made his second appearance, and first start, since arriving in a March 1 trade from the Dodgers. He gave up three runs and four hits in three innings.
"I left it over the middle a little too much," De Jong said. "I worked behind a lot. That gets me into predictable counts, and that’s when I get hurt. Getting ahead and staying ahead, that’s my whole game."
The Mariners broke a 3-3 tie by scoring three runs against Blake Wood in the fourth inning. Haniger and Danny Valencia delivered RBI singles, but Cincinnati answered with Desmond Jennings’ two-run shot in the sixth.
PLAY OF THE GAME: Dyson battled the sun in left field to make a circus catch on Dilson Herrera’s high two-out drive in the third inning with a runner at second base.
PLUS: Right-hander Cody Martin relieved Simmons in the seventh inning and stranded the go-ahead run. Martin then worked a scoreless eighth and got the victory…Haniger is batting .448 at 13-for-29…Mike Zunino had a double and walk in three plate appearances and is batting .368 at 7-for-19.
MINUS: Valencia had a single, a dribbler up the third-base line, in four at-bats, but he is batting just .214 at 6-for-28…center fielder Leonys Martin was hitless in three at-bats, which dropped his average to .200 (5-for-25).
STAT PACK: Right-hander Andrew Moore had not allowed a run in 6 2/3 innings this spring before surrendering Jennings’ two-run homer…the attendance of 8,176 was the second-largest of the spring for the Mariners at Peoria Stadium. They drew 12,201 for Friday’s victory over the Cubs.
SPRING BATTLES: The utilityman competition saw Motter start at second base and go 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly. He is batting .318 (7-for-22). Shawn O’Malley started at shortstop and also went 1-for-3. He is batting .286 (8-for-28)…lefty relief candidate James Pazos bounced back from a rough outing by closing out the one-run victory with a one-two-three ninth inning.
QUOTABLE: De Jong has the reputation of a strike-thrower and, on cue, got into trouble by starting the second inning with a four-pitch walk to Herrera. The Reds went on to score three runs.
"The thing I didn’t like was the four-pitch walk," De Jong said. "The really (ticked) me off."
UP NEXT: The Mariners travel to their old home for a 1:10 p.m. game Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Note the time: Arizona does not observe Daylight Savings Time.
Lefty Ariel Miranda, coming off a lights-out relief performance, returns to the rotation for a projected three-inning start. Max Povse and Rob Whalen are also scheduled for two-to-three innings.
Also available: Casey Fien and Dean Kiekhefer.
The Angels plan to start right-hander Jesse Chavez. The game won’t be televised by Root Sports Northwest but can be heard on 710 ESPN and mariners.com.
DAYS LEFT UNTIL OPENING DAY: 22
