Mariners Insider Blog

March 12, 2017 10:03 AM

Motter in a league of his own when it comes to hair flips

Mariners Insider Blog

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

PEORIA, Ariz.

Utilityman Taylor Motter hasn’t yet clinched a spot on the Mariners’ roster, although he’s creating a stir over the last few days with seven hits in his last 18 at-bats and some sparkling defensive plays.

The next step will be to see how Motter looks at first base and in the outfield.

One thing is already established…

"He’s certainly got tremendous hair flip," manager Scott Servais said. "In Seattle, I can (already) hear the crowd holding their breath until he flips it back up again.

"I’m sure (marketing vice president Kevin) Martinez has T-shirts coming. I can see the whole thing (unfolding). We’ll see."

The Mariners acquired Motter, 27, from Tampa Bay in a Nov. 18 trade. He is looking to rebound from a tough year in which he batted .229 in 88 games at Triple-A Durham and .188 in 33 games for the Rays.

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

Related content

Mariners Insider Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Happy birthday, Leonys

View more video

About Bob Dutton

@tnt_mariners

Bob Dutton joined The News Tribune in 2013 after more than 25 years at the Kansas City Star, including the last 13 covering baseball and the Royals. He was the president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America in 2008 and serves on the committee that nominates players to the Hall of Fame.

Sports Videos