Mariners trade Venditte to Phillies for minor-league outfielder

Switch-pitcher Pat Venditte won’t be returning to the Mariners when he completes his time with Italy in the World Baseball Classic.
The Mariners traded Venditte to Philadelphia on Sunday morning for minor-league outfielder Joey Curletta, who will report to minor-league camp. Full-squad drills begin Monday for the Mariners’ minor-league clubs.
Curletta, 23, batted .251 with 17 homers and 67 RBIs in 106 games last season in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ organization at Hi-A Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A Tulsa. He was the Dodgers’ sixth-round pick in the 2012 MLB Draft.
Los Angeles traded Curletta to the Phillies on Sept. 15, 2016 as the player to be named later in an Aug. 25 deal for catcher Carlos Ruiz, whom the Mariners acquired Nov. 7 for pitcher Vidal Nuno.
The Phillies also received catcher A.J. Ellis and minor-league pitcher Tommy Bergjans in the deal for Ruiz.
Sunday’s trade reduces the Mariners’ big-league camp roster to 62 players.
Venditte, 31, allowed 10 runs and 13 hits last season in 13 1/3 innings for the Mariners, who acquired him in an Aug. 6 trade from Toronto. He allowed one run in 8 1/3 innings for Triple-A Tacoma prior to an Aug. 27 recall to the big leagues.
The Mariners removed Venditte from their 40-man roster on Nov. 23 by designating him for assignment. When he cleared waivers, he was assigned outright to Tacoma.
