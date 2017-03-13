Exam on Simmons shows muscle strain in forearm, no ligament damage

The follow-up examination Sunday on Mariners reliever Shae Simmons produced fairly positive results: No ligament damage in his elbow; just a strained muscle in his forearm.
Simmons, 26, missed much of the two previous seasons while recovering from reconstructive-elbow surgery — commonly known as Tommy John surgery — and left Saturday's game after experiencing stiffness in his forearm.
He underwent a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam on Sunday.
"The results came back good for him," manager Scott Servais said. "It’s just a little strain in the muscle mass in the forearm. We’ll shut him down for a little time and let it calm down. Nothing related to the ligament. He’ll sleep a little easier.
"It’s pretty much what our doctors thought. We’re just going to be very cautious on that one."
While there is no timetable for Simmons’ return, a calm-down period generally lasts at least a week. He would then resume a throwing program and, barring a further setback, should be ready by opening day.
The Mariners acquired Simmons in a Jan. 11 trade from Atlanta to fill their need for another power right-handed reliever, and he quickly positioned him to fill that role by reaching the upper-90s with his fastball.
Simmons said he had experienced no problems with his forearm or elbow prior to Saturday’s game..
"Everything’s been good," he said. "Coming in (Saturday), I felt strong. As far as I know, everything is normal. Then that first pitch to the last hitter, I just felt something…it just stiffened up on me.
"Everything’s been fine and normal. I thought it was going to be a normal spring training. Maybe this is just a little bump in the road, and everything will be fine."
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
