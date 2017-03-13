Mariners begin trimming camp roster by sending nine to the minors

As expected, the Mariners began trimming back their 62-player camp roster Monday in conjunction with the start of full-squad workouts for their minor-league clubs.Nine players were sent to the minors.
***Left-handed reliever Paul Fry and first baseman D.J. Peterson were optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.
***Left-hander reliever Zac Curtis and right-handed reliever Thyago Vieira were optioned to Double-A Arkansas.
***Right-handed starter Dylan Unsworth, right-hander reliever Peter Tago, outfielder Kyle Waldrop and catchers Marcus Littlewood and Tyler Marlette were reassigned to minor-league camp.
The difference between being optioned and reassigned is that a player on the club’s 40-man roster must be optioned to a minor-league club. Those signed to minor-league contracts can simply be reassigned.
Monday’s moves leave the Mariners with 53 players in their big-league camp, including 37 who are on the 40-man roster.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments