Cishek now seems certain to open season on disabled list

It now appears almost certain that veteran reliever Steve Cishek will open the season on the disabled list.
While Cishek, 30, has experienced no setbacks in his recovery from surgery in October to repair a torn labrum in his left hip, he remains at least a week away from throwing for the first time from a mound.
"Maybe more — (it could be) 10 days to two weeks from a bullpen," manager Scott Servais said. "I think coming into this camp, it was no secret we were projecting that he might start the season a little bit late. We’re still on that schedule."
The news is better on right-hander reliever Tony Zych, who underwent surgery in October for a biceps tendon transfer. He is already throwing from a mound and is likely to progress later this week to facing hitters in live batting practice.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments