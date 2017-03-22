O'Malley undergoes appendectomy, expected to make full return in two weeks

Initial indications suggest Mariners utilityman Shawn O’Malley could return to full-time duty within two weeks after undergoing an emergency appendectomy.
O’Malley, 29, was hospitalized Tuesday after complaining of stomach cramps. Plans called for him to arrive Wednesday morning at the Mariners’ training complex for follow-up examinations.
The surgery, even if no new problems arise, effectively ends O’Malley’s bid to retain his job on the active roster when the regular season opens April 3 at Houston. He had been competing with Taylor Motter for duty as the Mariners’ primary utilityman.
O’Malley was batting .278 this spring at 10-for-36 in 16 games. Motter carried a .324 average into Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels at Peoria Stadium.
The Mariners signed O’Malley, a native of Richland, on Jan. 22, 2105 as a minor-league free agent. He batted .229 in 89 big-league games and .317 in 25 games at Triple-A Tacoma.
