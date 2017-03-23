Mariners option Vogelbach to Triple-A Tacoma

The Mariners, it seems, didn’t see enough this spring from first baseman Dan Vogelbach, who was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma prior to Thursday’s game against San Francisco in Scottsdale.
The move appears to position veteran Danny Valencia for full-time duty at first base with utilityman Taylor Motter serving as a backup.
Vogelbach 24, was batting .228 this spring with 13 hits in 57 at-bats over 22 games, but club officials previously indicated his defensive improvement would weigh heavily in determining whether he would make the roster.
The move also makes it more likely that the Mariners will open the season with eight relievers.
