Latest exam on Simmons reaffirms no ligament damage but he’s not cleared to throw

The news Tuesday wasn’t all bad for Mariners reliever Shae Simmons.
That latest magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam on the muscle strain in his forearm showed improvement over the two-plus weeks since the injury occurred in a March 11 outing against Cincinnati.
But Simmons remains on a no-throw list for, at least, the next few days.
"A little more time off," he said. "Everything looks structurally sound. No ligament issues. Nothing like that. The strain looks better on the MRI. So it’s cleared up.
"So maybe just a little more rest, and then (resume) throwing. We’re not sure when I’m going to pick it back up. It just depends on whether I’m still feeling tender."
That the updated exam reaffirmed no ligament damage is a major plus because Simmons, 26, missed most of the last two seasons while recovering from reconstructive-elbow surgery (commonly known as Tommy John surgery).
"It’s weird," he said. "Whenever I’m not throwing, it feels great. When I’m throwing, it will start to fatigue out on me. When I get done, it might be a little uncomfortable, but I don’t have any trouble sleeping.
"When I wake up the next day, my arm is not sore."
The Mariners acquired Simmons in a Jan. 11 trade from Atlanta in an effort to add a power right-hander to their bullpen. He got off to a strong start this spring and appeared a likely choice to win a spot on the 25-man roster.
"We’re going to be cautious," manager Scott Servais said. "It’s not progressing like our medical people had hoped. So we’re going to slow him down a little bit."
Even a best-case scenario suggests Simmons is now unlikely to be return before late April. Once he resumes throwing, he must work through the normal progression of playing catch, throwing from a mound and see rehab game action.
"I’m trying to stay positive, man," he said. "What else can you do? It’s out of my control. I’ve had a streak of unfortunate events throwing. And it just happens that that’s my job."
OVER/UNDERS
The over/under odds this season for Felix Hernandez are 13 victories, a 3.50 ERA and 170 1/2 strikeouts, according to latest posting for www.bovada.lv, an online gaming site.
Other over/unders:
***Robinson Cano: a .295 average, 25 1/2 homers and 90 1/2 RBIs.
***Nelson Cruz: .270 average, 35 1/2 homers and 90 1/2 RBIs.
***Kyle Seager: 26 1/2 homers and 90 1/2 RBIs.
***Jean Segura: .280 average, 29 1/2 stolen bases.
***Jarrod Dyson: 39 1/2 stolen bases.
***Hisashi Iwakuma: 11 1/2 victories.
***Edwin Diaz: 34 1/2 saves.
LOOKING BACK
Its was 28 years ago Wednesday — March 29, 1989 — that the Mariners added outfielder Ken Griffey Jr., to their 40-man roster as a precursor to making the 25-man roster.
Griffey, then 19, was the youngest player that year to making an opening day roster. He batted .264 in 127 games with 16 homers and 61 RBIs.
