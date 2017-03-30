Reliever Mark Lowe agrees to minor-league deal with Mariners

A familiar face is returning to the Mariners’ organization.
Veteran reliever Mark Lowe agreed to a minor-league deal Thursday with the Mariners, according to club sources. Once he passes a physical examination, Lowe will be assigned to Triple-A Tacoma.
The agreement comes four days after Lowe, 34, was released by Detroit with a guaranteed $5.5 million remaining on a two-year, $11 million contract signed on Dec. 8, 2015. He was 1-3 with a 7.11 ERA last season in 54 games.
Even if the Mariners promote Lowe to the majors, they will be responsible only for a pro-rated portion of the $535,000 major-league minimum salary.
Lowe is 10-27 with a 4.22 ERA in 382 games over 11 big-league seasons with six clubs: the Mariners, Texas, the Los Angeles Angels, Cleveland, Toronto and Detroit.
It will be Lowe’s third tour with the Mariners, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2005 MLB Draft. He spent 4 1/2 seasons with the big-league club before a July 9, 2010 trade sent him to Texas.
Lowe returned to the Mariners as a minor-league free agent on Dec. 18, 2014. He opened the 2015 season at Tacoma but returned to the majors in early May and compiled a 1.00 ERA in 34 games before a July 31 trade sent him to Toronto.
More than one-half of Lowe’s career appearances (196) have come with the Mariners, and his 3.45 ERA with the club is the lowest among his six clubs.
Bob Dutton
