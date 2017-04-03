Mariners payroll ranks 12th among the 30 major-league clubs

The Mariners’ franchise-record payroll of $154,157,720 for their opening day roster includes two of the game’s top 10 salaries and two more players among the top 100.
Even so, it only ranks 12th among the 30 major-league clubs, in salary figures obtained by The Associated Press and USA Today.
The Mariners also rank third among the five American League West Division clubs. Texas is seventh overall at $173,114,730, and the Los Angeles Angels are 10th at $164,050,833.
Houston ranks 19th overall at $122,407,233, and Oakland ranks 27th at $81,738,334.
Right-handed pitcher Felix Hernandez, who started Monday’s opener against Houston, is the club’s highest-paid player this season at $25,857,143. That is the seventh-highest salary in the game.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw ranks first at $33,000,000. The Dodgers also rank first among all clubs at $225,553,087 in payroll for players on their opening day roster and disabled list.
The Mariners opened last season with a payroll of $142,330,193.
Here are the salaries for the players on the Mariners’ 25-man roster and major-league disabled list for opening day:
RHP Felix Hernandez: $25,857,143 (Seven overall in MLB)
2B Robinson Cano: $24,000,000 (10)
DH Nelson Cruz: $14,250,000 (74)
RHP Hisashi Iwakuma: $14,000,000 (77)
3B Kyle Seager: $11,000,000 (121)
RHP Yovani Gallardo: $10,888,877 (128)
*LHP Drew Smyly: $6,850,000
SS Jean Segura: $6,200,000
*RHP Steve Cishek: $6,000,000
1B Danny Valencia: $5,500,000
LHP Marc Rzepczynski: 5,500,000
OF Leonys Martin: $4,850,000
C Carlos Ruiz: $4,500,000
OF Jarrod Dyson: $2,800,000
LHP James Paxton: $2,350,000
RHP Nick Vincent: $1,325,000
RHP Casey Fien: $1,100,000
RHP Evan Scribner: $907,500
OF Guillermo Heredia: $782,000
C Mike Zunino: $570,000
RHP Edwin Diaz: $545,000
*UTL Shawn O’Malley: $544,000
LHP Ariel Miranda: $540,500
*RHP Tony Zych: $539,600
OF Mitch Haniger: $538,000
*RHP Rob Whalen: $537,500
UTL Taylor Motter, $537,200
LHP Dillon Overton: $536,600
LHP James Pazos: $536,500
*RHP Shae Simmons: $536,200
RHP Dan Altavilla: $536,100
* — indicates player is on the 10-day disabled list.
2017 Team Payrolls
1. Los Angeles Dodgers: $225,553,087
2. Detroit Tigers: $199,750,600
3. New York Yankees: $195,282,058
4. San Francisco Giants: $181,514,431
5. Boston Red Sox: $178,818,052
6. Chicago Cubs: $176,872,312
7. Texas Rangers: $173,114,730
8. Washington Nationals: $164,591,088
9. Baltimore Orioles: $164,261,299
10. Los Angeles Angels: $164,050,833
11. New York Mets: $155,641,379
12. Mariners: $154,157,720
13. St. Louis Cardinals: $150,380,000
14. Kansas City Royals: $145,925,250
15. Toronto Blue Jays: $143,941,100
16. Colorado Rockies: $127,943,571
17. Atlanta Braves: $126,079,524
18. Cleveland Indians: $125,808,029
19. Houston Astros: $122,407,233
20. Miami Marlins: $120,191,297
21. Philadelphia Phillies: $111,868,378
22. Minnesota Twins: $104,837,500
23: Chicago White Sox: $100,054,937
24. Arizona Diamondbacks: $93,180,499
25. Cincinnati Reds: $93,026,286
26. Pittsburgh Pirates: $91,499,172
27. Oakland Athletics: $81,738,334
28. Tampa Bay Rays: $71,351,611
29. San Diego Padres: $61,411,789
30. Milwaukee Brewers: $60,810,090
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments