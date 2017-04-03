Mariners Insider Blog

April 3, 2017 9:40 AM

Mariners payroll ranks 12th among the 30 major-league clubs

By Bob Dutton

HOUSTON

The Mariners’ franchise-record payroll of $154,157,720 for their opening day roster includes two of the game’s top 10 salaries and two more players among the top 100.

Even so, it only ranks 12th among the 30 major-league clubs, in salary figures obtained by The Associated Press and USA Today.

The Mariners also rank third among the five American League West Division clubs. Texas is seventh overall at $173,114,730, and the Los Angeles Angels are 10th at $164,050,833.

Houston ranks 19th overall at $122,407,233, and Oakland ranks 27th at $81,738,334.

Right-handed pitcher Felix Hernandez, who started Monday’s opener against Houston, is the club’s highest-paid player this season at $25,857,143. That is the seventh-highest salary in the game.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw ranks first at $33,000,000. The Dodgers also rank first among all clubs at $225,553,087 in payroll for players on their opening day roster and disabled list.

The Mariners opened last season with a payroll of $142,330,193.

Here are the salaries for the players on the Mariners’ 25-man roster and major-league disabled list for opening day:

RHP Felix Hernandez: $25,857,143 (Seven overall in MLB)

2B Robinson Cano: $24,000,000 (10)

DH Nelson Cruz: $14,250,000 (74)

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma: $14,000,000 (77)

3B Kyle Seager: $11,000,000 (121)

RHP Yovani Gallardo: $10,888,877 (128)

*LHP Drew Smyly: $6,850,000

SS Jean Segura: $6,200,000

*RHP Steve Cishek: $6,000,000

1B Danny Valencia: $5,500,000

LHP Marc Rzepczynski: 5,500,000

OF Leonys Martin: $4,850,000

C Carlos Ruiz: $4,500,000

OF Jarrod Dyson: $2,800,000

LHP James Paxton: $2,350,000

RHP Nick Vincent: $1,325,000

RHP Casey Fien: $1,100,000

RHP Evan Scribner: $907,500

OF Guillermo Heredia: $782,000

C Mike Zunino: $570,000

RHP Edwin Diaz: $545,000

*UTL Shawn O’Malley: $544,000

LHP Ariel Miranda: $540,500

*RHP Tony Zych: $539,600

OF Mitch Haniger: $538,000

*RHP Rob Whalen: $537,500

UTL Taylor Motter, $537,200

LHP Dillon Overton: $536,600

LHP James Pazos: $536,500

*RHP Shae Simmons: $536,200

RHP Dan Altavilla: $536,100

* — indicates player is on the 10-day disabled list.

2017 Team Payrolls

1. Los Angeles Dodgers: $225,553,087

2. Detroit Tigers: $199,750,600

3. New York Yankees: $195,282,058

4. San Francisco Giants: $181,514,431

5. Boston Red Sox: $178,818,052

6. Chicago Cubs: $176,872,312

7. Texas Rangers: $173,114,730

8. Washington Nationals: $164,591,088

9. Baltimore Orioles: $164,261,299

10. Los Angeles Angels: $164,050,833

11. New York Mets: $155,641,379

12. Mariners: $154,157,720

13. St. Louis Cardinals: $150,380,000

14. Kansas City Royals: $145,925,250

15. Toronto Blue Jays: $143,941,100

16. Colorado Rockies: $127,943,571

17. Atlanta Braves: $126,079,524

18. Cleveland Indians: $125,808,029

19. Houston Astros: $122,407,233

20. Miami Marlins: $120,191,297

21. Philadelphia Phillies: $111,868,378

22. Minnesota Twins: $104,837,500

23: Chicago White Sox: $100,054,937

24. Arizona Diamondbacks: $93,180,499

25. Cincinnati Reds: $93,026,286

26. Pittsburgh Pirates: $91,499,172

27. Oakland Athletics: $81,738,334

28. Tampa Bay Rays: $71,351,611

29. San Diego Padres: $61,411,789

30. Milwaukee Brewers: $60,810,090

