Smyly undergoes plasma injection in an effort to stimulate healing in elbow

Injured Mariners left-hander Drew Smyly remains on a six-to-eight week recovery program after receiving a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection Tuesday on his injured elbow.
"Our timeline hasn’t changed," general manager Jerry Dipoto said. "Six weeks until he begins throwing. Eight until we anticipate we can make a better judgment on when he will rejoin the club."
Dipoto announced the medical update shortly after the Mariners transferred Smyly to the 60-day disabled list to create room on their 40-man roster for reliever Evan Marshall, whom they acquired in a waiver claim from Arizona.
Smyly complained of a sore elbow following a March 28 bullpen workout in Peoria, Ariz., and, after being diagnosed a few days later the strained flexor in his elbow, sought a second opinion.
"The findings were consistent," Dipoto said, "with what we learned when Dr. (Edward) Khalfayan saw him."
A PRP injection contains several different growth factors that are designed to stimulate the healing of soft tissue."
"He will join us in Seattle to begin a rehab," Dipoto said. "He’ll have five-to-seven days of rest to recover from the PRP injection. Then we’ll take it from there."
The Mariners acquired Smyly, 27, from Tampa Bay in a Jan. 11 trade for three minor-league players: outfielder Mallex Smith, infielder Carlos Vargas and left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough.
Smyly is a five-year veteran who was 7-12 with a 4.88 ERA last season for Tampa Bay while making a career-high 30 starts. The Mariners see him as a good fit as a fly-ball pitcher because of their improved outfield defense.
"We gave up a package of players to get him," Dipoto said last week, "with the idea that this guy really fits our ballpark, our team — and he fits us for more than 2017. So we want to make sure that we’re doing the right thing for Drew."
The Mariners recalled lefty Ariel Miranda from Triple-A Tacoma after Smyly’s injury. Miranda will make his season debut Thursday in the conclusion to a four-game series against the Astros.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments