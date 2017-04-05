Astros 5, Mariners 3 (13 innings): Springer’s walk-off bomb wins it

Crushing. Just crushing.
George Springer launched a three-run homer with two outs in the 13th inning Wednesday night that lifted the Houston Astros to a 5-3 walk-off victory over the Mariners at Minute Maid Park.
Springer turned on a full-count curve from rookie Chase De Jong, the Mariners’ ninth pitcher, for a drive that had just enough carry to snatch a victory away from the Mariners.
De Jong was in his big-league debut and was used only because the Mariners were out of pitchers.
The Mariners had taken a one-run lead in the top of the inning by getting four straight walks from Astros relievers Jandel Gustave and Brad Peacock.
Evan Gattis started the winning rally with a one-out walk and went to second on Nori Aoki’s two-out single. Springer followed with his three-run homer.
Springer had a two-run double in the seventh inning after the Mariners built a lead on Jean Segura’s two-run homer in the fifth inning.
Mariners starter James Paxton gave up just two hits while throwing 100 pitches in six shutout innings. He struck out five but only recorded outs on three of them.
Evan Scribner inherited a 2-0 lead to start the seventh inning and immediately found trouble when singles by Yuli Gurriel and Evan Gattis put runners at first and second with no outs.
Marc Rzepczynski replaced Scribner to get a a left-on-left matchup against Josh Reddick, which worked when Reddick flied to center.
When Houston used then switch-hitter Marwin Gonzalez as a pinch-hitter for Jake Marisnick, the Mariners countered by bringing in Dan Altavilla. That turned Gonzalez to the left side, and he lined a single to left.
Back to the top of the lineup with the bases loaded and one out.
Springer pulled a two-run double past third base, which tied the game and meant a no-decision for Paxton and Houston starter Charlie Morton.
Altavilla held the tie by striking out Alex Bregman and retiring Jose Altuve on a grounder to short.
Houston threatened again in the eighth inning after Carlos Correa led off with a single through the left side against reliever James Pazos. A single by Carlos Beltran put runners at first and second with no outs.
After the runners held on Gurriel’s fly to center, the Mariners replaced Pazos with Casey Fien, who quelled the threat by retiring Gattis on a fly to deep right before striking out Reddick.
The Mariners called on Diaz to start the ninth inning of a tie game, and it wasn’t a smooth ride. He began the inning with a four-pitch walk to former teammate Nori Aoki.
Springer’s double-play grounder cleared the bases, but a throwing error by shortstop Jean Segura put Bregman on second base with two outs.
Diaz escaped when Altuve hit a squibber in front of the plate that catcher Mike Zunino turned into the final out. Diaz then pitched a scoreless 10th inning
Nick Vincent replaced Diaz to start the 11th inning and gave up a leadoff double to Reddick.
Vincent then appeared to have a play at third on Nori Aoki’s bunt but hesitated before settling for the out at first as Reddick took third. Vincent escaped when Springer’s grounded to short, and Bregman flied to center.
Vincent then pitched around a one-out single in the 12th inning before the Mariners turned to De Jong.
All of that came after the Mariners took their first lead of the season — 2-0 — when Segura sliced 1-1 curve to right for a two-run homer in the fifth inning. The 352-foot drive followed a single by Leonys Martin.
Before Segura’s homer, the Mariners had scored only one run in the season’s 22 previous innings.
