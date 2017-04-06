Mariners Insider Blog

April 6, 2017 3:31 PM

Two Mariners' minor-league pitchers suspended for failing drug test

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

HOUSTON

Two right-handed pitchers on the Mariners’ roster in the Dominican Summer League received 72-game suspensions without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol, a synthetic anabolic steroid.

The suspensions for Frank Encarnacion, 22, and Andy Taveras, 20, take effect with the start of the Dominican Summer League season.

Encarnacion signed in 2014 and spent the last three seasons in the DSL. He was 4-3 with a 2.37 ERA last season in 17 games, including three starts.

Taveras signed in 2015 and spent the last two seasons in the DSL. He was 1-3 with a 6.98 ERA last season in 15 relief appearances.

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

