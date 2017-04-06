Mariners 4, Astros 2: Dyson and Segura deliver ninth-inning RBI singles

There. The Mariners won’t go winless this season.
After opening the season with three close losses, the Mariners got RBI singles in the ninth inning Thursday night from Jarrod Dyson and Jean Segura in pulling out a 4-2 victory over the Houston Astros.
That late-night flight to Los Angeles figured to be a little easier. The Mariners open a three-game weekend series Friday against the Angels in Anaheim.
Danny Valencia started the winning rally with a one-out walk against Astros closer Ken Giles on a borderline full-count pitch.
After Taylor Motter replaced Valencia as pinch-runner, Giles hit Carlos Ruiz with a first-pitch slider. Guillermo Heredia then replaced Ruiz at first base.
Dyson worked the count to 1-1 before slicing a 96-mph fastball that curled away from center fielder Jake Marisnick for an RBI single.
The Mariners were 1-for-32 in the series with runners in scoring position before Dyson’s single.
Giles struck out Leonys Martin, but Jean Segura grounded an RBI single through the right side for a two-run lead.
Edwin Diaz closed out the victory, which went to Dan Altavilla, who pitched a scoreless eighth inning with three strikeouts.
Ariel Miranda became the fourth straight Mariners starter to go at least five innings while allowing two or fewer runs. The Mariners’ starters gave up six runs in 22 innings over the four-game series.
Miranda gave up solo homers to George Springer leading off the first inning and Marwin Gonzalez leading off the third before exiting after after the fifth.
The Mariners, trailing 2-1, knocked Houston starter Joe Musgrove out of the game by loading the bases with no outs in the sixth inning. Singles by Mitch Haniger and Robinson Cano preceded a walk to Nelson Cruz.
Michael Feliz replaced Musgrove to face Kyle Seager, whose grounder to first resulted only in a force at second as Haniger scored the tying run.
That was it, though. Valencia hit a weak liner to second, and Ruiz flied to center.
The Mariners started the game with a promising threat against Musgrove when Segura singled and Haniger walked, but the threat fizzled when Cano grounded into a double play.
Springer then opened the bottom of the inning with a 454-foot drive on a full-count fastball. It was Springer’s third homer of the series. He had a leadoff homer in the season opener and a three-run walk-off on Wednesday.
The Mariners pulled even on Haniger’s two-out boomer in the third inning, a 405-foot drive to left field that cleared the Crawford Boxes atop the scoreboard.
But Houston regained the lead on the first pitch in its half of the inning when Gonzalez pulled a 91-mph fastball over the left-field wall.
Miranda worked himself into, and then out of, a major jam in the fifth inning.
First, the Astros loaded the bases with no outs when Nori Aoki singled, Springer walked and Gonzalez was hit by a pitch. Jose Altuve then grounded into a third-home-first double play.
After a no-pitch intentional walk to Carlos Correa reloaded the bases, Miranda ended the inning when Carlos Beltran lined out to second.
PLAY OF THE GAME: Springer held Segura’s two-out foul drive after falling into the stands along the right field line for the final out in the fifth inning.
PLUS: Haniger got the Mariners’ first outfield assist of the season when he doubled up Aoki after catching Springer’s routine fly in the seventh inning…reliever James Pazos had a third scoreless outing when he pitched two strong innings after replacing Miranda to start the sixth.
MINUS: Miranda broke late from the mound on a grounder to first, and the result was a two-out single by Jose Altuve in the first inning…Aoki’s leadoff grounder in the seventh inning scooted through Seager at third base for an error.
