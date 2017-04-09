Mariners Insider Blog

April 9, 2017 4:13 PM

Angels 10, Mariners 9: Bullpen blows six-run lead in the ninth inning

Mariners Insider Blog

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

ANAHEIM, Calif.

This has got to be rock bottom for the Mariners. If it gets worse then this, it’s not worth thinking about.

The Mariners, incredibly, blew a six-run lead in the ninth inning Sunday in a 10-9 walk-off loss to the Los Angeles Angels that capped a disastrous opening week.

Cliff Pennington capped the rally with a long single to right field against Edwin Diaz, who gave up the final three runs after allowing three inherited runners to score.

The Mariners led 9-3 when Albert Pujols started the comeback with a leadoff homer against Casey Fien. The Angels then loaded the bases with no outs before the Mariners summoned Diaz.

Pujols tied the game by squirting a two-out single past a diving first baseman Danny Valencia before Pennington followed with his walk-off winner.

Until the ninth, everything was pointing toward a trip-salvaging victory. Robinson Cano drove in five runs with a three-run homer and a two-run double. Hisashi Iwakuma limited the Angels to one run in six inning.

Los Angeles scored twice in the seventh inning against Nick Vincent, but the Mariners pushed their lead to six runs before everything fell apart.

Related content

Mariners Insider Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Happy birthday, Leonys

View more video

About Bob Dutton

@tnt_mariners

Bob Dutton joined The News Tribune in 2013 after more than 25 years at the Kansas City Star, including the last 13 covering baseball and the Royals. He was the president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America in 2008 and serves on the committee that nominates players to the Hall of Fame.

Sports Videos