Mariners notebook: Segura to the 10-day disabled list, Freeman promoted

Utilityman Mike Freeman made the 30-mile drive north Tuesday from Triple-A Tacoma as the replacement for shortstop Jean Segura, whom the Mariners placed on the 10-day disabled list.
Segura left Monday’s game prior to the fourth inning because of what was later confirmed to be a strained right hamstring. He was the Mariners’ top hitter through the first week at 10-for-32 for a .313 average.
The Mariners cleared space for Freeman on their 40-man roster by designating Tacoma left-handed reliever Paul Fry for assignment.
The club now has seven days to trade, release or, if Fry clears waivers, keep him in the minors on an outright assignment.
Taylor Motter and Freeman are likely to replace Segura at shortstop.
Freeman, 29, had four hits in 12 at-bats over three games for the Rainiers. He began the year on the club’s 40-man roster by was designated for assignment March 1 after the Mariners acquired pitcher Chase De Jong from the Dodgers.
When Freeman cleared waivers, he was sent to Tacoma on an outright assignment. He was 5-for-13 last season in 13 big-league games for the Mariners after being acquired Aug. 1 in a waiver claim from Arizona.
Fry, 24, allowed four runs and six hits in two innings Monday for Tacoma in 4-0 loss at Sacramento (Giants). Prior to this season, he had a 2.76 ERA in four pro minor-league seasons since his selection in the 17th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.
Comments