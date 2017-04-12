Mariners notebook: Powell’s reinstatement prompts a bullpen shuffle

The need to activate Triple-A Tacoma outfielder Boog Powell from the restricted list Wednesday prompted the Mariners to make a series of corresponding roster moves.
The Mariners cleared space on their 40-man roster by removing reliever Casey Fien, who was sent to Tacoma on an outright assignment after clearing waivers.
To replace Fien on the 25-man active roster, the Mariners recalled right-handed reliever Evan Marshall from Tacoma. Marshall, 26, made one appearance for the Rainiers after being acquired April 4 from Arizona in a waiver claim.
The Mariners needed to act Wednesday regarding Powell, who completed an 80-game suspension Tuesday imposed last June for failing a drug test. While on the restricted list, he did not count against the club’s 40-man roster limit.
Fien, 33, allowed seven runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings over five appearances. He signed with the Mariners on Dec. 3 as a free agent after splitting time last season with Minnesota and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Marshall was a fourth-round pick by Arizona in the 2011 MLB Draft who compiled a 2.74 ERA in 57 appearances as a rookie in 2014. He is 4-7 with a 4.50 ERA overall in 85 big-league games over parts of three seasons.
General manager Jerry Dipoto said the Mariners claimed Marshall in the hope that a change of scenery would revitalize his career.
"He’s healthy," Dipoto said, "not quite 27, still bumps 96 (mph) with a heavy sinking fastball while still producing high ground-ball rates."
While pitching for Reno on Aug. 4, 2015, Marshall was struck in the face by a line drive off the bat of El Paso’s Jason Haggerty. The ball was traveling an estimated 105 mph when it struck Marshall.
Marshall did not pitch again until the following season.
Powell batted .270 last season in 64 games at Tacoma prior to his suspension. He resurrected his status as a prospect this year in spring training by batting .577 (15-for-26) in 16 games.
"He’s made some adjustments in his swing and how he’s approaching it," manager Scott Servais said late in spring. "He is staying more aggressive…When he’s going good, he’s continuing to stay aggressive."
LOOKING AHEAD
Three things to note heading into Friday’s pitching matchup between right-hander Felix Hernandez and Texas lefty Martin Perez:
***Hernandez is 18-23 with a 3.95 ERA in 50 career starts against the Rangers, including 1-2 with a 7.47 ERA last season in three starts. Perez is 5-2 with a 3.16 ERA in 12 games against the Mariners, including 2-2 and 4.50 at Safeco Field.
***Hernandez won’t face long-time friend Adrian Beltre (12-for-51), who has a strained right calf muscle. Elvis Andrus is 27-for-93 (.290) but has struck out 15 times. Shin-Soo Choo also has 15 strikeouts while going 11-for-47.
***Kyle Seager is 12-for-30 with four homers in his career against Perez, while Nelson Cruz is 5-for-10 with two homers. Danny Valencia is 6-for-15, but Robinson Cano is just 4-for-18.
MINOR DETAILS
It’s been a blazing start for the Mariners’ top three pitching prospects: Andrew Moore, Nick Neidert and Max Povse have permitted just two runs (both by Neidert) and nine hits in a combined 29 2/3 innings.
Moore, 22, has 12 scoreless innings over two starts at Double-A Arkansas — and two no-decisions. He has 12 strikeouts and three walks while allowed just three hits.
Povse, 23, pitched seven shutout innings and got the victory in his only start for the Travelers. He allowed two hits while striking out five and walking one.
Neidert, 20, is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA at Hi-A Modesto after pitching six shutout innings Tuesday in a 6-0 victory at Stockton (Athletics). He has allowed two runs and four hits over 10 2/3 innings in two starts with two walks and 10 strikeouts.
LOOKING BACK
It was 27 years ago Thursday — April 13, 1990 — that the Mariners recorded their first home sellout in franchise history when a crowd of 54,874 packed the Kingdome for the club’s home opener.
The crowd saw Rickey Henderson open the game with a homer as Oakland scored five runs in the first inning against Scott Bankhead and rolled to a 15-7 romp.
ON TAP
The Mariners have an open date Thursday before continuing their nine-game homestand Friday with the first of three weekend games against Texas at 7:10 p.m. Safeco Field.
The King’s Court will be in session Friday for the first time this season when Felix Hernandez (0-1 with a 4.09 ERA) pitches against Rangers lefty Martin Perez (1-1, 2.38).
Ken Griffey Jr. will throw out the ceremonial first pitch as part of the celebration surrounding the unveiling of his statue in right field. The Mariners are giving out 45,000 miniature replicas of the status to those in attendance.
The game can be seen on Root Sports Northwest and heard on 710 ESPN and the Mariners Radio Network, including mariners.com (for subscribers to MLB.tv).
