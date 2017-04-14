Mariners trade LHP Paul Fry to Orioles for international bonus pool money

The Mariners traded lefty reliever Paul Fry to Baltimore on Friday for $198,000 in international signing money for the period that runs through July 1.
The move came three days after Fry, 24, was designated for assignment to create space for infielder Mike Freeman on the 40-man roster. Freeman was then recalled from Tacoma to replace injured Jean Segura on the 25-man active roster.
Fry allowed four runs and six hits over two innings in his only appearance this season Tacoma. He compiled a 2.76 ERA in 150 minor-league outings over four previous seasons following his selection in the 17th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.
Gaining Baltimore’s slot value for pick No. 105 provides the Mariners with greater flexibility in the international market. Clubs that exceed their allotted pool money are subject to penalties, including a reduction in pool money in future years.
