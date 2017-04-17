Mariners Insider Blog

Mariners Insider Blog

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

Mariners Insider Blog

April 17, 2017 12:17 PM

Paxton picked as American League player of the week

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

SEATTLE

Mariners Lefty James Paxton is turning heads around the league with his scoreless start to the season.

Paxton was picked Monday as the American League player of the week for April 10-16 after pitching a combined 15 scoreless innings in victories over Houston and Texas at Safeco Field.

That followed six scoreless innings in Paxton’s previous start against the Astros in Houston. His 21 scoreless innings to start a season broke the franchise record previously held by reliever Mark Lowe at 17 2/3 innings in 2006

Paxton gave up just six hits last week in his 15 innings while striking out 17 and walking three. He is first Mariners pitcher to win the weekly award since Hisashi Iwakuma for the week of Aug. 10-16, 2015 after his no-hitter against Baltimore.

The last Mariners left-handed pitcher to win the award was Randy Johnson for June 2-8, 1997. The club’s last player to win the award was second baseman Robinson Cano for May 2-8, 2016.

***The National League player of the week will also be at Safeco Field over the next three days: Miami outfielder Marcell Ozuna batted .435 last week in six games with four homers and 12 RBIs.

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Happy birthday, Leonys

Happy birthday, Leonys 0:24

Happy birthday, Leonys
Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory 1:39

Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory
Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener 2:10

Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener

View More Video

About Bob Dutton

@tnt_mariners

Bob Dutton joined The News Tribune in 2013 after more than 25 years at the Kansas City Star, including the last 13 covering baseball and the Royals. He was the president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America in 2008 and serves on the committee that nominates players to the Hall of Fame.

Sports Videos