Mariners 6, Marlins 1: Three-homer barrage backs Miranda’s gem

No comebacks to late dramatics Monday from the Mariners. Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz hit back-to-back homers in the first inning, and Ariel Miranda took it from there in a 6-1 victory over Miami.
Miranda limited the Marlins to four hits over seven shutout innings before Nick Vincent and Evan Scribner closed out the Mariners’ fourth straight victory and spoiled Ichiro Suzuki’s return to Safeco Field.
Suzuki went hitless in three at-bats, but he made a nice catch at the left-field wall on Taylor Motter’s leadoff drive in the eighth inning. He drew cheers all night from the crowd of 16,990.
The homers by Cano and Cruz (VIDEO LINK) staked Miranda to a three-run lead. The Mariners made it 5-0 against Miami starter Tom Koehler in the fourth on RBI doubles from Jarrod Dyson and Cano.
Motter’s one-out homer in the fifth inning against reliever Jose Urena pushed the lead to 6-0. The Marlins avoided a shutout on Christian Yelich’s one-out homer in the ninth inning against Scribner.
Miranda (1-1) provided the Mariners with their third ultra quality start — at least seven innings while allowing two or fewer runs in — in their four-game run since opening the season at 2-8.
The exception was Sunday, when the Rangers battered Hisashi Iwakuma before the Mariners rallied for an 8-7 victory by scoring two in the ninth inning.
Miranda didn’t allow a runner until Christian Yelich pulled a two-out single through the right side in the fourth inning.
That was it until two outs in the sixth, when Miranda yielded successive two-out singles to Dee Gordon and Martin Prada before retiring Yelich on a fly to right.
Koehler (0-1) started poorly by yielding those two homers in the first inning and exited after the fourth. He allowed five runs and seven hits.
Dyson opened the Mariners’ first inning with a four-pitch walk. Mitch Haniger took a third strike, but Cano crushed a 1-2 changeup for a 441-foot drive to right-center field for a two-run homer.
Cruz followed with a 410-foot drive to center on a 1-1 fastball for a 3-0 lead. It marked the first time this season that the Mariners clubbed back-to-back homers.
The Mariners missed a chance to extend their lead in the third inning when Danny Valencia struck out with the bases loaded, but struck for two runs in the fourth after Leonys Martin’s leadoff single.
Martin stole second and went to third on an errant pickoff throw by Koehler before Dyson softly served an RBI double into short left field. Cano’s two-out double off the left-field wall made it 5-0.
Urena replaced Koehler to start the fifth inning and surrendered Motter’s 413-foot boomer to left for a 6-0 lead. Motter punctuated the moment with his now-requisite hair flip as he returned to the dugout.
PLAY OF THE GAME: Third baseman Kyle Seager backhanded Miguel Rojas’ leadoff chopper over the base in the sixth inning and, with his momentum carrying him into foul ground, still got enough on the throw for an out.
