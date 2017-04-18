Mariners Insider Blog

Mariners Insider Blog

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

Mariners Insider Blog

April 18, 2017 1:01 AM

Three Monday takeaways from the Mariners’ 6-1 victory over Miami

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

SEATTLE

The Mariners made it four in a row Monday when three homers backed lefty Ariel Miranda in a 6-1 victory over the Miami Marlins (VIDEO LINK) in Ichiro Suzuki’s return to Safeco Field.

Back-to-back homers by Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz in the first inning provided Miranda with an early 3-0 lead, and he responded with seven shutout innings.

Three takeaways from Monday’s victory:

***Some middle heat: Cano and Cruz aren’t exactly hot, but they show signs of moving in the right direction. Cano has 11 RBIs in his last eight games, and Cruz has hits in his last seven games.

"That’s what drives the train, the middle of our lineup," manager Scott Servais said. "Hopefully, we can get them in a nice, consistent rhythm. That would be great."

***Miranda puts down a marker: While Miranda didn’t gain a spot in the rotation until an injury to Drew Smyly created a opening late in spring training, he is just 28 and projects as a long-term fit.

The key is, and remains, whether Miranda can turn his slider into a reliable third pitch alongside his fastball and changeup. He showed an effective slider Monday against the Marlins, and the result was seven shutout innings.

Even if Smyly returns at some point in June, as the Mariners hope, there’s no reason the guy he bumps from the rotation has to be Miranda.

***Showing his age: Whenever Ichiro Suzuki retires, five years later he figures to enter the Hall of Fame. He will almost certainly do so as a Mariner, where his skills, for 11-plus seasons, made him an iconic player who embodied the franchise.

Suzuki’s every move Monday brought cheers from a Safeco crowd that recalled his numerous career highlights. He is now 43 and says he wants to play until he’s 50. Who knows? Maybe he can pull it off.

But Monday night, he started for just the second time this season. His at-bats consisted of three weak ground-outs to the right side. He is now 1-for-15 this season and looking every bit of his age.

It’s possible the next two games might be the final time that Suzuki ever plays at Safeco Field, but what the crowd emphasized Monday is he’ll always be a star here.

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Happy birthday, Leonys

Happy birthday, Leonys 0:24

Happy birthday, Leonys
Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory 1:39

Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory
Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener 2:10

Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener

View More Video

About Bob Dutton

@tnt_mariners

Bob Dutton joined The News Tribune in 2013 after more than 25 years at the Kansas City Star, including the last 13 covering baseball and the Royals. He was the president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America in 2008 and serves on the committee that nominates players to the Hall of Fame.

Sports Videos