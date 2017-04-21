Athletics 3, Mariners 1: Punchless attack extends road miseries

This road trip still has eight games remaining, which means the Mariners still have miles to go before they again experience the warmth of Safeco Field’s embracing chill.
The road remains a dirty four-letter word.
A 3-1 loss Friday to Oakland, when their attack pretty much flatlined against Sean Manaea and the Athletics’ bullpen, dropped the Mariners to 1-8 away from home.
Worse…that 1-8 is all against American League West Division opponents. The Mariners are back in the division cellar, after escaping during their recent 6-3 homestand, and already trail first-place Houston by 5 1/2 games.
All after just 19 games.
Yonder Alonso broke a 1-1 tie by crushing Hisashi Iwakuma’s first pitch in the sixth inning, an 84-mph fastball, for 417-foot homer to center.
Jed Lowrie followed with a double into the left-center gap and moved to third on Khris Davis’ grounder to second.
James Pazos replaced Iwakuma and jumped ahead 0-2 on Stephen Vogt before Vogt delivered a sacrifice fly to right for a 3-1 lead.
Ryan Dull inherited that lead to start the seventh inning from Manaea, who held the Mariners to one run and six hits. Dull, Sean Doolittle and Santiago Casilla closed out Oakland’s victory.
Iwakuma (0-2) wasn’t terrible, although his velocity continues to show an alarming dip from past seasons. His command, also, was something less than his resume standard.
Even so, Iwakuma pitched around traffic in three of the first four innings before surrendering a game-tying homer to Trevor Plouffe with one out in the fifth inning. Plouffe drove a sinker 409 feet to dead center.
The Mariners’ only run came after Guillermo Heredia punched a two-out single up the middle in the third inning. Mitch Haniger followed with a hard grounder past third that turned into an RBI double.
Otherwise, Manaea (1-1) was in command. He yielded just four other his in his six innings while striking out six and walking three.
PLAY OF THE GAME: Catcher Carlos Ruiz picked off Jaff Decker at first base for the final out in the fifth inning. It was close, and Oakland challenged. But the call by Mark Ripperger stood.
SHORT HOPS: Shortstop Jean Segura went 0-for-3 with a walk as the designated hitter in the first game of his rehab assignment at Double-A Arkansas. Segura is recovering from a strained right hamstring. He is expected to play in the field on Saturday…rehabbing reliever Steve Cishek threw 20 pitches in a start for Triple-A Tacoma at El Paso. Cishek gave up one hit and two walks in two-thirds of an inning but allowed no runs.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
