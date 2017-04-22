Athletics 4, Mariners 3: Too little punch results in another road loss

More of the same Saturday for the Mariners. A still-punchless lineup, another road loss and the search for answers continues for another day.
Lefty Ariel Miranda quickly squandered a one-run lead by giving up two homers in the first inning — and that proved too much for the Mariners to overcome in a 4-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics.
That makes nine losses in 10 road games for the Mariners, who need a victory Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep at the Oakland Coliseum before heading east for three-game series at Detroit and Cleveland.
The chief problem isn’t hard to identify.
The Mariners have scored 32 runs while batting .195 in their 10 road games. In contrast, they batted .268 while scoring 47 runs while going 6-3 in a recent homestand.
For all of that, the Mariners made it interesting in the eighth inning after doing little against Jharel Cotton and Frankie Montas.
Oakland led 4-2 when Robinson Cano led off with a single — his third hit of the game — against Daniel Coulombe. In came Liam Hendriks, who walked Nelson Cruz.
Taylor Motter grounded into a double play, but Kyle Seager batted for Danny Valencia and drove an RBI triple off the center-field wall. Jaff Decker appeared to have a play on the ball but mis-timed his leap.
Ryan Madson replaced Hendriks and retired Guillermo Heredia on a grounder to second. Madson then closed out Oakland’s victory with a scoreless ninth inning.
Miranda (1-2) threw seven shutout innings in his last start against Miami but lasted just three-plus innings before the Mariners turned to their bullpen after Matt Joyce’s leadoff singe in the fourth.
That provided a highlight.
Rookie Chase De Jong, recalled Friday from Triple-A Tacoma, provided the Mariners with a comeback opportunity by pitching four shutout innings.
Cotton (2-2) limited the Mariners to two runs and six hits through six innings before handing a two-run lead to Montas, who worked an eight-pitch seventh inning.
The Mariners opened the scoring for the third straight day. Cano turned around 94-mph fastball on a 1-2 count for a 415-foot homer to center field with two outs in the first inning.
That lead lasted until Miranda’s third pitch in the bottom of the inning. Adam Rosales tied the game with a 410-foot drive to center field.
Jed Lowrie then lined a single to left, which brought pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. to the mound for a quick chat.
It had no effect.
Ryon Healy cranked a full-count fastball over the left-field scoreboard for a two-run homer and a 3-1 lead. Miranda steadied after that but still required 37 pitches to get through the first inning.
The Mariners closed to 3-2 on Nelson Cruz’s sacrifice fly in the third inning but left two runners on base when Danny Valencia popped out.
Again, the Athletics responded immediately.
Lowrie opened the Oakland third with a single through the left side and went to third on Healy’s double off the glove of a diving Mike Freeman at third base. Lowrie scored on Khris Davis’ grounder to short.
It stayed 4-2 until the eighth.
