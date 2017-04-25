Haniger leaves Tuesday’s game because of strained oblique

"Strained oblique" are two of the cruelest words in baseball. It is an injury that rarely permits a quick recovery, typically forcing the player to miss at least a month and often longer.
Rookie right fielder Mitch Haniger suffered a strained oblique Tuesday on a swing in the third inning of what was already turning into a disappointing night for the Mariners against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
The Mariners confirmed the injury shortly after Haniger left the game but did not comment on its severity. The ailment often does not initially appear to be serious, but the recovery period almost always lingers.
Haniger has been the Mariners’ best player in what has been a rocky first three weeks to the 2017 season. He was batting .338 through 21 games while leading the club in runs and RBIs.
After lining a two-out single into center, Haniger clearly grimaced as he ran to first base. The pain apparently intensified when he subsequently had to dive back into first base after a pickoff attempt.
First-base coach Casey Candaele signaled to the dugout, which brought trainer Rob Nodine and manager Scott Servais onto the field. Shortly thereafter, Haniger left the field, replaced by Danny Valencia.
