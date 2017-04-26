Mariners notebook: Hernandez and Haniger (as expected) to the disabled list

As expected, the Mariners shuffled their roster Wednesday in the aftermath of Tuesday’s dismal 19-9 loss to Detroit that landed right-handed pitcher Felix Hernandez and outfielder Mitch Haniger on the 10-day disabled list.
The Mariners recalled three players from Triple-A Tacoma: outfielder Ben Gamel and pitchers Chase De Jong and Dillon Overton. They also selected reliever Casey Fien’s contract from the Rainiers.
Hernandez was diagnosed as having shoulder inflammation after leaving Tuesday’s game after just two innings. Haniger left the game in the third inning because of a strained right oblique muscle.
Both were scheduled to return Wednesday night to Seattle for further evaluations.
Manager Scott Servais said De Jong will fill Hernandez’s slot in the rotation Sunday at Cleveland.
Heston and Marshall yielded a combined 12 runs and 14 hits in Tuesday’s shellacking.
The severity of Hernandez’s shoulder injury is still being determined, but Haniger is likely facing an extended absence — players typically require four-to-six weeks to recover from a strained oblique.
Losing Haniger is a major blow to an attack that seemed to be gathering momentum after a shaky start. He heads to the disabled list with a 2.0 WAR (wins above replacement) rating that leads all players in both leagues.
Hernandez is 2-2 with a 4.73 ERA in five starts.
De Jong, Overton and Fien each previously spent time this season on the big-league roster. Gamel opened the season at Tacoma after Guillermo Heredia won a spring battle for duty as the club’s backup outfielder.
Gamel and Heredia were each in the starting lineup Wednesday at Comerica Park. Gamel batted .288 with a .419 on-base percentage in 18 games at Tacoma.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments