Leonys Martin assigned to Triple-A Tacoma after clearing waivers

DETROIT Center fielder Leonys Martin is staying in the organization after clearing waivers and heading to Triple-A Tacoma on an outright assignment.
The Mariners designated Martin, 29, for assignment on April 23 in a series of roster moves. He was batting .111 at the time (6-for-54) through 15 games with a .172 on-base percentage.
It seems likely that other clubs passed on the opportunity to claim Martin, at least in part, because of his $4.85 million salary. Any club claiming him would be on the hook for the balance — about $4.4 million.
Martin will continue to receive that salary while playing at Tacoma. He batted .247 last season with 15 homers and 47 RBIs in 143 games after being acquired from Texas in a Nov. 16, 2015 trade.
