Mariners 2, Tigers 1: Gamel’s RBI single in ninth breaks tie

Here was the Mariners’ reputed organizational depth in action and lifting them to their first winning road series of the season.
Ben Gamel delivered a tie-breaking single in the ninth inning Thursday afternoon that lifted the Mariners to a 2-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
The Mariners recalled Gamel a day earlier from Triple-A Tacoma after an injury forced right fielder Mitch Haniger to the disabled list.
Edwin Diaz closed out the victory with a scoreless ninth as the Mariners made it two in a row after absorbing a 19-9 pounding in Tuesday’s series opener.
Kyle Seager, back in the lineup, started the winning rally by lining a one-out double to center against Detroit closer Francisco Rodriguez.
Gamel followed by punching an RBI single into center. Diaz closed it out for his third save.
The Mariners outlasted Detroit ace Justin Verlander, who exited after allowing one unearned run in seven innings. He gave up five hits and two walks while striking out eight in a 119-pitch effort.
Mariners starter Hisashi Iwakuma pitched into the sixth inning before the Mariners went to the bullpen. He also gave up just one unearned run.
Marc Rzepczynski and Tony Zych produced 2 1/3 scoreless innings as a bridge to Diaz. Zych (1-0) got the victory. Rodriguez (1-2) was the loser.
Iwakuma and Verlander matched zeroes through five innings before Nelson Cruz floated a one-out pop into short right field in the sixth inning.
Right fielder Jim Adduci initially caught the ball but dropped it when he collided with center fielder Tyler Collins.
It was initially scored a double but changed to an error on Collins.
All that mattered was the Cruz ended up on second. Seager followed by a serving a soft single into center that scored Cruz for the game’s first run.
The lead didn’t last.
Collins opened the Detroit sixth with a double past Gamel in right. After Nick Castellanos struck out, Victor Martinez just missed a homer on a fly to right.
Martinez then hit a grounder to second baseman Robinson Cano, positioned in short right field. Cano went into a slide for a backhand stab at the ball, which caromed off his glove and rolled several feet away.
Collins scored easily on the error.
Iwakuma retired Justin Upton on a fly to deep center before the Mariners went to their bullpen for Rzepczynski and a left-on-left matchup against Adduci.
Rzepczynski made one pitch, which Adduci grounded to Cano for the final out.
Guillermo Heredia led off the seventh with a single to center that he tried to stretch into a double. Collins’ throw to second was bang-bang, and umpire Joe West signaled out.
The Mariners challenged, but the replays didn’t show enough to overturn the call.
Earlier, the Mariners wasted Cruz’s leadoff double in the second inning when Verlander retired the next three batters without the ball leaving the infield.
Verlander also issued two walks in the third inning but stranded both runners by retiring Cano on a fly to left.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments