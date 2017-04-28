Mariners Insider Blog

April 28, 2017

Mariners expect Hernandez and Haniger to miss three-to-four weeks

By Bob Dutton

CLEVELAND

Well, the Mariners now have a recovery timetable for pitcher Felix Hernandez and outfielder Mitch Haniger.

Both are expected to miss three-to-four weeks after undergoing examinations Friday in Seattle by Dr. Edward Khalfayan, the club’s medical director.

Both players suffered their injuries in Tuesday’s 19-9 loss to the Tigers in Detroit and, one day later, placed on the 10-day disabled list.

Hernandez was diagnosed as having bursitis in his right shoulder. Haniger was diagnosed with a grade 2 strain of his right oblique muscle.

The Mariners, at least temporarily, replaced Hernandez in the rotation with rookie right-hander Chase De Jong, who will make his first major-league start Sunday against Cleveland in the series finale at Progressive Field.

Hernandez, 31, was 2-2 this season with a 4.73 ERA in five starts.

The Mariners recalled Ben Gamel on Wednesday from Triple-A Tacoma to serve as Haniger’s primary replacement in right field. Haniger, 26, was batting . 338 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 21 games prior to his injury.

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

