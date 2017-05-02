Mariners notebook: Vogelbach optioned to Tacoma in series of roster moves

Rookie first baseman Dan Vogelbach’s latest opportunity ended Tuesday in another round of disappointment and for the same reason: A bat that didn’t play to expectations.
The Mariners optioned Vogelbach to Tacoma prior to their series opener against the Los Angeles Angels at Safeco Field. It was one of series of moves as the Mariners seek to arrest a disappointing season.
The Mariners also selected the contracts of right-handed relievers Jean Machi and Emilio Pagan from Tacoma after designating reliever Casey Fien for assignment.
To clear space on the 40-man roster, the Mariners shifted utilityman Shawn O’Malley to the 60-day disabled list because of tendinitis in his right shoulder.
Machi, 35, was 1-0 with four saves in eight games at Tacoma and did not allow a run in eight innings. He signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Jan. 22.
Pagan, 25 had a 3.27 ERA in six games for the Rainiers. He was a 10th round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft.
Fien allowed 10 runs in six innings over six appearances.
Vogelbach was just 2-for-14 in six games following his April 23 recall from Tacoma after failing to make the club in spring training. His recent opportunity surfaced as the Mariners sought an alternative to slumping Danny Valencia.
After getting hits in his first two games, Vogelbach went into an 0-for-8 skid that included three strikeouts and two weak double-play grounders.
"My timing is off a little bit," Vogelbach said after Sunday’s 12-4 loss at Cleveland. "I need to stay through the ball more and stay through the middle. I’m taking my walks. I’m still seeing pitches. I’m just not hitting the pitches."
That same problem cost Vogelbach a spot on the Mariners’ roster when the season started. When his swing went south in spring training, in tandem with some defensive difficulties, he was optioned to Tacoma.
HARD-HIT RATE
Designated hitter Nelson Cruz is the only Mariner among the top 50 players who are consistently hitting the ball hard in the latest stats compiled by Inside Edge, a scouting and information service.
Cruz ranks 37th with a hard-hit rate of 20.7 percent as determined by a video review on all balls in play. Washington first baseman Ryan Zimmerman ranks first at 29.2 percent, followed by Colorado outfielder Charlie Blackmon at 27.8 percent.
Detroit third baseman Nick Castellanos ranks third and leads all American League players at 27.6 percent. Cruz ranks just ahead of former Mariners first baseman Justin Smoak, now with Toronto, at 20.5 percent.
LOOKING AHEAD
Three things to note heading into Wednesday’s pitching matchup between right-handers Hisashi Iwakuma and LA’s Ricky Nolasco:
***Iwakuma is 9-5 with a 2.76 ERA in 20 career games against the Angels and was positioned for a victory April 9 before the Mariners blew a six-run lead in the ninth inning at Anaheim. Nolasco is 1-4 with a 4.33 ERA in six career starts against the Mariners.
***The Angels’ big guns have not fared well against Iwakuma. Mike Trout is 9-for-50 (.180) with one homer in two RBIs, while Albert Pujols is 8-for-57 (.140) with two homers and seven RBIs. Yunel Escobar is 8-for-23 (.348).
***Robinson Cano is 6-for-15 (.400) with two homers in his career against Nolasco. Nelson Cruz is just 4-for-18 (.222) but three of the hits are homers. Jean Segura is 4-for-12 (.333).
MINOR DETAILS
Two center fielders known more for their speed and defense share the organization’s lead in hits with 33.
Double-A Arkansas’ Ian Miller is batting .359 through 22 games at 33-for-92. A 14th-round pick in 2013, he batted .253 last season while stealing 49 bases in 114 games at Double-A Jackson.
Hi-A Modesto’s Braden Bishop is batting .337 through 24 games at 33-for-98. He was a third-round pick in 2015 who batted a combined .273 last season in 104 games while stealing 36 bases at Lo-A Clinton and Hi-A Bakersfield.
Entering Tuesday, Cruz ranked third in the organization with 28 hits. Among minor-league players, Modesto utilityman Gianfranco Wawoe ranked third with 27 hits.
SHORT HOPS
Former Mariners pitcher Mark Langston, who is now an Angels broadcaster, threw out the ceremonial first pitch as part of the Mariners’ ongoing celebration of their 40th anniversary season. Langston, now 56, was 74-67 for the Mariners from 1984-89…it was six years ago Wednesday (May 3, 2011) that the Mariners signed a left-handed pitcher Roenis Elias, who had defected from Cuba…
LOOKING BACK
It was 25 years ago Tuesday — May 3, 1992 — that Edgar Martinez tied what remains a club record by hitting two triples in an 8-6 loss at Baltimore. Martinez finished his 22-year career with 15 triples.
Fourteen different players share the club record of hitting two triples in a game. No Mariner has ever done it more than once. The most recent to achieve the feat was Kyle Seager on June 2, 2014 in a 10-2 victory at Yankee Stadium.
The others to do it: Larry Cox, Spike Owen, Steve Henderson, Al Cowens, Danny Tartabull, Phil Bradley, Dave Valle, Joey Cora, Mark McLemore, Ichiro Suzuki, Carlos Guillen and Brad Miller.
ON TAP
The Mariners and Angels continue their three-game series at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at Safeco Field when right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma (0-2 with a 4.15 ERA) opposes Los Angeles righty Ricky Nolasco (0-0, 3.60).
The game can be seen on Root Sports Northwest and heard on 710 ESPN and the Mariners Radio Network, including mariners.com (for subscribers to MLB.tv).
The series concludes Thursday night before the Texas Rangers arrive Friday to start a three-game weekend series.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
