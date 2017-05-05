Mariners put Paxton on 10-day disabled list

Another major hit for the Mariners’ rotation.
Left-handed pitcher James Paxton was placed on the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday’s series opener against Texas at Safeco Field. The move is retroactive to May 3.
Paxton joins two other starters on the disabled list: right-hander Felix Hernandez is on the 10-day lost because of bursitis in his shoulder, and lefty Drew Smyly is on the 60-day list because of a flexor strain in his elbow.
The Mariners also optioned outfielder Boog Powell to Triple-A Tacoma.
To replace Paxton and Powell on the 25-man active roster, the Mariners recalled infielder Mike Freeman and reliever Evan Marshall from the Rainiers.
Comments