Injured Mariners reliever Evan Marshall tweets thank-you to teammates

Mariners reliever Evan Marshall is likely facing an extended stay on the disabled list after suffering a severely pulled right hamstring Friday when he delivered a pitch in the 11th inning of a loss to Texas.
Marshall was helped from the field and later tweeted out a thank you to his teammates at @emarsh31:
"Yesterday in a game with an organization I am relatively new to, I suffered an injury on the mound which left me unable to walk.
"Our manager and athletic trainer helped me to my feet and got me to the dugout. Another teammate took my weight and got me into the tunnel. The next teammate carried my weight up two flights of stairs to the locker room.
"The next untied my double knots and got my shoes off. The next made a plate of food, bagged several waters, gathered my luggage and, along with my wife, brought me to the hotel and got me settled.
"Baseball family is real and one of the biggest blessings that I and any fellow player get to enjoy and be a part of. Thank you for all of the will wishes in this time of difficulty."
The Mariners acquired Marshall, 27, in an April 4 waiver claim from Arizona.
