Mariners 8, Rangers 2: Valencia and Gamel fuel seven-run seventh inning

A seven-run seventh inning is a pretty good cure-all. Even for a struggling club with a disabled list that seems to grow geometrically on a daily basis.
The Mariners got two-run singles from Danny Valencia and Ben Gamel in breaking open a tie game Saturday night and rolling to an 8-2 victory over the Texas Rangers at Safeco Field.
The only disappointment is the big inning came too late to reward rookie Chase De Jong for a sparkling performance after what has been a rough introduction to the big leagues.
Recall that it was De Jong whose debut ended in surrendering a walk-off homer in the 13th inning on April 5 in Houston. And he gave up nine runs win just 2 2/3 innings last Sunday in Cleveland in his first big-league start.
De Jong pushed that all aside Saturday in limiting the Rangers to one run and four hits in six innings before the Mariners went to their bullpen.
It was 1-1 in the seventh when the Mariners knocked out Texas starter Martin Perez (1-5) by putting their first two runners on base.
Ben Gamel led off with a single up the middle, and Perez’s throw to first on Tuffy Gosewisch’s sacrifice bunt pulled second baseman Rougned Odor off the base for an error.
The Rangers replaced Perez with Keone Kela as the Mariners’ lineup rolled over and went into high gear.
First, shortstop Elvis Andrus couldn’t make a play on Jean Segura’s slow roller to the short-third hole; it was a single that loaded the bases with no outs.
Kela then forced in the go-ahead run by hitting Guillermo Heredia in the biceps with a first-pitch fastball. Texas changed pitchers again, to Dario Alvarez for a left-on-left matchup against Robinson Cano.
Cano lofted a first-pitch fastball deep enough to center for a sacrifice fly that scored Gosewisch for a 3-1 lead.
After a walk to Nelson Cruz reloaded the bases, Alvarez retired Kyle Seager on a foul pop before the Mariners blew the game open.
Valencia grounded a two-run single up the middle, and Taylor Motter followed with an RBI double into the left-center gap. That got the game back to Gamel, who flicked a two-run single to center.
It was 8-1.
The victory went to James Pazos, who struck out the side in the seventh inning after replacing De Jong. Tony Zych and just-recalled Dan Altavilla closed out the victory.
The Mariners opened the first inning with soft-serve singles by Segura and Heredia, and they moved to second and third on Cano’s grounder to first.
Cruz’s ground out to short scored Segura for a 1-0 lead.
Texas pulled even on Joey Gallo’s one-out homer in the second inning, a 428-foot boomer to right on a 2-2 fastball. It was his 10th homer of the season.
The Mariners threatened in the fourth when Seager lined a one-out single off the right-field wall — expertly played by Shin-Soo Choo — and went to third on Motter’s two-out double.
Perez escaped by striking out Gamel.
The Mariners had another chance in the fourth after successive one-out singles by Cruz and Seager, but Valencia grounded into a force at second and Motter hit a squibber back to the mound.
