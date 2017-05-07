Mariners notebook: Still sore, Iwakuma pushed back to start four-game series in Toronto

Right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma’s left knee is still bruised and full of discomfort – enough that he will be bumped from his scheduled start Tuesday in Philadelphia.
Manager Scott Servais said before the game Sunday that Ariel Miranda and Yovani Gallardo will move up on normal rest to start the two games against the Phillies.
Iwakuma tentatively is now slated to start the opener Thursday of a four-game series against the Blue Jays.
In his last outing Wednesday against the Angels at Safeco Field, Iwakuma was hit by Andrelton Simmons’ line drive in the fifth inning. After being checked out by the team’s medical staff, he stayed in to complete in the inning – but was pulled shortly thereafter.
Iwakuma played catch Saturday. Servais expects his veteran to next get on a mound and throw in Philadelphia.
“It is sore,” Servais said. “The smart thing to do with the off day (Monday) is to give him a couple more days.”
As far as Miranda’s hitting goes, the 28-year-old from Cuba has never had a major-league at-bat. And Servais doesn’t want him to go crazy swinging for the fences.
“The key is to not hurt themselves,” Servais said. “With where we are at pitching-wise, we can’t absorb a whole lot more (injuries).
“That was all you are really looking for, can they execute a bunt? I am not looking for Miranda to bang a ball off the wall by accident, and the chances of that happening are very slim. Let’s keep things in context.”
ALTAVILLA BACK
Even though hard-throwing right-hander Dan Altavilla surrendered a solo home run to Mike Napoli in the ninth inning of Seattle’s 8-2 win Saturday over the Rangers, he did strike out two and not walk a batter.
He is trying to get back on track after giving up three runs in appearances in a span of eight days – the last coming against Oakland on April 20.
Altavilla was demoted to Triple-A Tacoma the next day, and said he and Rainiers pitching coach Lance Painter noticed a couple of issues in his pitching motion.
“I developed a little arm sweep with my glove side, so (Painter) wanted me to keep my thumb up and closer to my body, just so we can get better direction off the mound,” Altvailla said. “It helps keep my leg under me … and that is when I get really good rotation.”
The former set-up reliever said he was encouraged by his outing Saturday.
“The ball was coming out better,” Altavilla said. “It is a big step from where I was when I got sent down.”
SHORT HOPS
Right-hander Christian Bergman, the PCL’s first 5-0 pitcher this season, was the latest promoted from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday. He was brought up to pitch in long relief, something he did a lot with Colorado the past two seasons. Pitcher Rob Whalen was sent back to the Rainiers (started Sunday), and reliever Shae Simmons (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to make room.
Ace pitcher Felix Hernandez (shoulder) will not travel with the club on the road, but is expected to start throwing Monday. … Reliever Steve Cishek (hip) will return to Triple-A Tacoma for a couple more rehab appearances while the Mariners are away.
MINOR DETAILS
It was a long, long – long – day for the Single-A Clinton LumberKings (Midwest League) on the road Saturday. First, they had to return from their suspended game from Friday. They lost, 7-6, in 19 innings as Yeiler Peguero scored the game-winning run for South Bend. Then, they had to play their regularly-scheduled game – and lost, 3-2, to the Cubs. Danny Garcia pitched six solid innings for Clinton, giving up all three runs and striking out seven.
LOOKING BACK
It was 32 years ago – May 8, 1985 – when the Mariners had their best no-hit bid up to that date. Right-hander Matt Moore held Milwaukee hitless for eight innings before giving up a leadoff single to Robin Yount in the ninth that spoiled the bid. Seattle won the game, 4-2.
ON TAP
The Mariners will leave Sunday night for a 5½-hour flight to Philadelphia. They will begin a two-game series with the Phillies starting Tuesday. Miranda (3-2, 3.55 ERA) will go for Seattle. Right-hander Jerad Eickhoff (0-3, 4.00) is expected to start for the Phillies.
First pitch is at 4:05 p.m. PDT, and the game can be seen on Root Sports Northwest, and heard on 710-AM and the Mariners Radio Network, including mariners.com (for subscribers of MLB.tv).
Todd Milles
