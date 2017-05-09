Tuesday watchpoints: Mariners catcher Carlos Ruiz returns to his roots

Chooch is back in Philly.
Veteran catcher Carlos Ruiz returned Tuesday to Citizens Bank Park for the first time in his career as a visiting player when the Mariners opened a two-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Ruiz, 38, spent 11 seasons in Philadelphia before a trade last Aug. 25 sent him to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Mariners acquired him from the Dodgers in a Nov. 7 trade for pitcher Vidal Nuno.
So Tuesday marks a homecoming.
“I don’t know what it’s going to be like,” he said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen, but it’s going to be special for me.”
Ruiz is one of the few remaining active links to the Phillies’ run of success from 2007-11, when they reached postseason in five straight years and won the World Series in 2008 by beating Tampa Bay in five games.
The Phillies signed Ruiz in 2008 as a non-drafted free agent from Panama. He reached the majors in 2006. He has a .265/.351/.391 slash in 1,096 games in his career, including .115/.281/..154 this season in 13 games for the Mariners.
Ruiz has a 21.9 career WAR (Wins Above Replacement) rating with a plus-32 defensive runs saved above average for his career as calculated by Baseball Info Solutions.
Other watchpoints:
***This is the Mariners’ third all-time trip to Philadelphia. They swept a three-game series in 2003 and were 1-2 in 2014. They have an all-time 8-4 advantage against the Phillies.
***Ex-Mariners outfielder Michael Saunders is now playing for the Phillies. He is batting .245 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 29 games.
***The pitching matchup is lefty Ariel Miranda (3-2 with a 3.55 ERA) against Philadelphia right-hander Jerad Eickhoff (0-3, 4.00). The game starts at 4:05 p.m. Pacific time and can be seen on Root Sports Northwest.
***Miranda has never faced the Phillies nor any current member of the Phillies.
***Eickhoff has never faced the Mariners. The only current Mariner who has faced him is shortstop Jean Segura, who is 4-for-5 with two walks in seven plate appearances.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
