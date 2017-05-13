Mariners Insider Blog

Mariners Insider Blog

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

Mariners Insider Blog

May 13, 2017 6:25 AM

More grim rotation news: Mariners say Iwakuma expected to miss 4-6 weeks

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

TORONTO

The news came Saturday in a terse release from the Mariners that applied another major blow to their depleted rotation.

Right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma, 36, is expected to miss four-to-six weeks because of shoulder inflammation. He was examined Friday by Dr. Edward Khalfayan, the club’s medical director, in Seattle.

Iwakuma said he experienced shoulder discomfort in recent starts before the Mariners moved May 10 to place him on the 10-day disabled list. He is 0-2 with a 4.35 ERA in six starts.

Losing Iwakuma for an extended period is the latest in a series of problems for a rotation struggling to find equilibrium. Four of the club’s five projected starters are on the disabled list.

Only lefty James Paxton appears to be moving toward an imminent return. He was diagnosed as having a strained forearm muscle after a May 2 start against the Angels but is tracking toward a return in 10-14 days.

Long-time ace Felix Hernandez hasn’t pitched leaving an April 25 start at Detroit because of what was subsequently diagnosed of bursitis in his shoulder. He played catch twice earlier this week but still felt discomfort.

Lefty Drew Smyly, a major offseason acquisition, hasn’t pitched since suffering a strained flexor in his elbow in late March. Club officials hope he might be ready to return by late June.

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Happy birthday, Leonys

Happy birthday, Leonys 0:24

Happy birthday, Leonys
Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory 1:39

Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory
Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener 2:10

Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener

View More Video

About Bob Dutton

@tnt_mariners

Bob Dutton joined The News Tribune in 2013 after more than 25 years at the Kansas City Star, including the last 13 covering baseball and the Royals. He was the president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America in 2008 and serves on the committee that nominates players to the Hall of Fame.

Sports Videos