Blue Jays 3, Mariners 2: Walk-off loss completes miserable weekend

Maybe the Mariners can reclaim their bats at Customs when they cross the border on their way back to Safeco Field.
Sunday completed a miserable four-game weekend for the Mariners at the Rogers Centre when they suffered a 3-2 walk-off loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.
The end came when Kevin Pillar crushed a two-out homer in the ninth inning against Mariners closer Edwin Diaz. Pillar sent a 412-foot drive over the left-field wall.
Ryan Tepera (3-1) got the victory. Diaz (1-2) was the loser.
Key stat: The Mariners scored six runs in the four games.
The Mariners led 1-0 when they pulled starter Ariel Miranda after a leadoff walk in the sixth inning pushed him to 100 pitches.
James Pazos struck out Kendrys Morales, but Justin Smoak lined a 419-foot fastball over the left-center wall. The Blue Jays led 2-1.
Jarrod Dyson pulled the Mariners even with a leadoff homer in the seventh, a 376-foot drive to right against former Mariners reliever Dominic Leone.
It as Dyson’s eighth career homer in 1,482 career at-bats over eight years.
The Mariners opened the scoring after Chooch Ruiz beat out a one-out infield single to third in the fifth inning. (He was called out, but the Mariners challenged, and a replay review overturned the call.)
Jean Segura then punched a liner past first base for a double and, when right fielder Jose Bautista threw wildly to second, Ruiz scored and Segura reached third base.
The chance for a bigger inning slipped away when Ben Gamel struck out, for the third time, and Nelson Cruz grounded out.
Miranda pitched out of a second-and-third jam with one out in the second inning by striking out Devon Travis and Ryan Goins. Miranda then struck out the side in the third inning.
After the Mariners scored in the fifth, Toronto got a leadoff double later in the inning from Travis, who reached third with one out. But Miranda escaped by getting a pop-out and a strikeout.
PLAY OF THE GAME: Toronto center fielder Kevin Pillar took extra bases away from Danny Valencia with a leaping catch after retreating on a ball with no outs in the fourth inning and runners at first and second.
If the ball gets over Pillar’s head, the result is likely a two-run double.
STAT PACK: The Mariners recalled reliever Dan Altavilla from Triple-A Tacoma prior to Sunday’s game after placing Saturday’s starter, Ryan Weber on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained biceps muscle.
Those moves pushed the club’s season total to 64 transactions in the 42 days since setting their roster for opening day. That works out, roughly, to one transaction every 15 hours and 45 minutes.
That’s a lot, but Triple-A Tacoma has made 82.
SHORT HOPS: Jean Segura extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a leadoff single in the first inning.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
