Mariners make another roster shuffle to add innings-eating reliever

The need for an innings-eating reliever prompted the Mariners to make their latest roster move prior to Wednesday’s series finale against the Oakland Athletics at Safeco Field.
The Mariners recalled just-acquired Casey Lawrence from Triple-A Tacoma are clearing space by optioning right-hander Chase De Jong to the Rainiers. The move came one day after De Jong threw 98 pitches in six innings.
"Chase did a good job of hanging in there (Tuesday) night," manager Scott Servais said. "It’s just where we’re at in trying to manage the games going forward for the rest of the homestand. We though that length piece would be valuable."
The move leaves the Mariners without a designated starting pitcher for De Jong’s next turn through the rotation: Sunday against the Chicago White Sox at Safeco Field.
Servais said Lawrence "could" fill that role.
"Right now, Sunday is to be determined," Servais said. "Every day is to be determined. It could be him. It could be one of the other long men."
De Jong was 0-3 with a 7.40 ERA in five games, including three starts.
The Mariners acquired Lawrence, a right-hander, in a May 11 waiver claim from Toronto, which designated him for assignment on May 8 after he went 0-3 in four games, including two starts, while allowing 14 runs in 13 1/3 innings.
Lawrence, 29, allowed one run in one inning May 13 for Tacoma against Round Rock (Rangers) in his first outing in 10 days.
"I don’t know a ton about him," Servais admitted, "other than he’s in our uni and he’s available tonight."
Toronto signed Lawrence as an undrafted free agent in 2010. He is 64-60 with a 3.80 ERA in 173 games, including 161 starts, over eight minor-league seasons.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
