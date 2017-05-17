Bergman spins a gem in Mariners’ victory

Christian Bergman delivered exactly what the Mariners needed Wednesday night by bolstering an injury-depleted rotation and allowing a beleaguered bullpen an opportunity to catch its breath.
Bergman pitched 7 1/3 shutout innings in a 4-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics at Safeco Field for his first big-league victory as a starter since Sept. 21, 2014.
The Mariners didn’t do a lot offensively. But enough. They got a gift run in the first inning when Oakland right fielder Matt Joyce misplayed a ball. Jean Segura then highlighted a three-run fifth inning with a two-run single.
Bergman (1-1) exited with a two-hit shutout after issuing a one-out walk in the eighth inning. He struck out nine while throwing a 106 pitches in a 7 1/3 innings.
All career highs.
It was the longest outing by a Mariners starter since James Paxton threw eight shutout innings on April 15 in a 5-0 victory over Texas.
Bergman made 15 starts over the previous three years in Colorado but topped out at 6 1/3 innings and seven strikeouts.
James Pazos replaced Bergman and completed the shutout, which enabled the Mariners to win the three-game series.
The Mariners signed Bergman, 29, as a minor-league free agent on Dec. 1, 2016. He was 5-0 with a 2.17 ERA in six game at Triple-A Tacoma when prompted to the Mariners on May 7.
The Mariners grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning after Joyce played what should have been a one-out single by Ben Gamel into a triple against Oakland starter Jesse Hahn (2-2).
Nelson Cruz followed with a sacrifice fly, which boosted his league-leading RBI total to 35.
Oakland didn’t get its first hit until Trevor Plouffe’s one-out single in the fifth inning.
Segura’s two-run single later in the fifth helped the Mariners extend their lead to 4-0. It also extended his hitting streak to 16 games.
Boog Powell led off with a walk and went to second on Guillermo Heredia’s single through the left side.
The runners moved to second and third on Tuffy Gosewisch’s sacrifice, which prompted the Athletics to shorten their infield. Segura followed with a single up the middle.
Segura went to third when center fielder Mark Canha dropped Gamel’s fly for a two-base error. Cruz’s grounder to third scored Segura for RBI No. 36.
PLAY OF THE GAME: While center fielder Jarrod Dyson has the top defensive WAR (wins above replacement) rating in the American League, the Mariners don’t lose much with Heredia.
Jed Lowrie’s deep one-out drive to center in the fourth inning turned into an out when Heredia ran down the ball at the wall. It was one of the few hard-hit balls against Bergman.
STAT PACK: Segura’s 16-game hitting streak is four shy of the club record for a shortstop. Alex Rodriguez had a 20-game streak in 1996, which Yuniesky Betancourt matched in 2007.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
