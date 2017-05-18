The congratulation line at the dugout for Jarrod Dyson after his homer in the third inning consisted of (left to right) hitting coach Edgar Martinez, Nelson Cruz and Jean Segura. Two innings later, Segura hit a three-run homer.
The congratulation line at the dugout for Jarrod Dyson after his homer in the third inning consisted of (left to right) hitting coach Edgar Martinez, Nelson Cruz and Jean Segura. Two innings later, Segura hit a three-run homer. Ted S. Warren AP
The congratulation line at the dugout for Jarrod Dyson after his homer in the third inning consisted of (left to right) hitting coach Edgar Martinez, Nelson Cruz and Jean Segura. Two innings later, Segura hit a three-run homer. Ted S. Warren AP
Mariners Insider Blog

Mariners Insider Blog

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

Mariners Insider Blog

May 18, 2017 10:19 PM

Heredia’s single lifts Mariners to walk-off victory

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

SEATTLE

Guillermo Heredia’s two-out pinch RBI single in the ninth inning Thursday night lifted the Mariners to a 5-4 walk-off victory over the Chicago White Sox.

And saved them from the potential sting of a crushing loss.

The Mariners let a 4-0 lead slip away when reliever Casey Lawrence served up a two-run homer in the seventh inning to Matt Davidson before Dan Altavilla gave up successive two-out homers in the eighth inning.

Taylor Motter started the winning rally with a leadoff single to right against White Sox lefty Dan Jennings.

After Jarrod Dyson fouled off two bunts in attempting to sacrifice, he got one into fair territory — but right back to Jennings, who threw out Motter for a force at second.

Dyson reached second on Chooch Ruiz’s grounder to third, which prompted an intentional walk to Jean Segura, whose three-run homer in the fifth inning boosted the Mariners to a 4-0 lead.

Heredia pinch-hit for Ben Gamel to provide a right-handed bat against Jennings and punched a single to right. Dyson scored easily.

Rookie Sam Gaviglio did his part by pitching five scoreless innings before handing a four-run lead to Lawrence, whom the Mariners acquired May 11 from Toronto in a waiver claim.

The Mariners pulled Gaviglio after 75 pitches because of endurance concerns; he had thrown just two innings over the previous 13 days.

Lawrence worked scoreless sixth but yielded a two-run homer in the seventh to Davidson, which cut the Mariners’ lead to 4-2.

The White Sox pulled even when Todd Frazier and Tim Anderson hit two-out homers in the eighth inning against Altavilla.

That stuck Gaviglio with a no-decision and pulled Chicago starter Dylan Covey off the hook for a loss after allowing four runs in six innings.

Earlier, Dyson gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead by turning on a first-pitch fastball from Covey in the third inning.

Dyson drove it 360 feet into the right-field seats for his second homer of the season — which matched a career high.

Next time up, Dyson had a two-out single to left in the fifth inning. He then stole second and third, which gave him a league-leading 12 steals, before Covey walked Ruiz.

Segura followed with a three-run homer to left for a 4-0 lead. Segura went down and clubbed a 1-0 slider for a 402-foot drive that also extended his hitting streak to 17 games.

Gaviglio had an eight-pitch first inning. He threw pitched around a two-out double in the second, a two-out walk in the third and a two-out triple in the fourth before stranding two runners in the fifth.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Happy birthday, Leonys

Happy birthday, Leonys 0:24

Happy birthday, Leonys
Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory 1:39

Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory
Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener 2:10

Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener

View More Video

About Bob Dutton

@tnt_mariners

Bob Dutton joined The News Tribune in 2013 after more than 25 years at the Kansas City Star, including the last 13 covering baseball and the Royals. He was the president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America in 2008 and serves on the committee that nominates players to the Hall of Fame.

Sports Videos