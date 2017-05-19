Right fielder Mitch Haniger will wait at least a few more days before departing for a minor-league rehab assignment after experiencing some tenderness Thursday in his strained right oblique muscle.
Right fielder Mitch Haniger will wait at least a few more days before departing for a minor-league rehab assignment after experiencing some tenderness Thursday in his strained right oblique muscle. Elaine Thompson AP
Right fielder Mitch Haniger will wait at least a few more days before departing for a minor-league rehab assignment after experiencing some tenderness Thursday in his strained right oblique muscle. Elaine Thompson AP
Mariners Insider Blog

Mariners Insider Blog

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

Mariners Insider Blog

May 19, 2017 4:34 PM

Mariners put brakes on plans for Haniger

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

SEATTLE

Call it a small setback. At this point, the Mariners believe all outfielder Mitch Haniger needs is a day or two of rest before he’s able to proceed with plans to begin a minor-league rehab assignment.

Haniger said he felt some tenderness Thursday in his strained right oblique after a series of pre-game drills. He suffered the injury April 25 at Detroit.

The Mariners aren’t taking any chances. Haniger had been scheduled to depart this weekend to begin a rehab assignment, but oblique strains are notoriously easy to aggravate.

"He probably got a little too aggressive (Thursday)," manager Scott Servais said. "So we’re just going to give him a day off and slow him down a little bit. He felt a little tender at the end of the workout. Nothing totally alarming.

"But it was like, `OK, let’s just slow down here a second,’ instead of shooting him out, and he’s in a competitive situation."

Haniger, 26, batted .342 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 21 games prior to the injury and remains well ahead of the typical recovery period of four-to-six weeks for a grade 2 strain.

"Mitch wants to push the envelope as much as anybody," Servais said, "but he didn’t feel quite right after (Thursday). He did quite a bit (Thursday). He threw to the bases. He ran. He took BP. So we’ll just slow down a little bit."

***Lefty James Paxton experienced no-day problems from a 25-pitch bullpen workout Thursday in his recovery from a strained forearm muscle. He is scheduled to throw another bullpen workout Sunday before departing on a rehab assignment.

While plans call for Paxton to make just one rehab start, he isn’t expected to join the Mariners on an eight-game trip that begins Tuesday in Washington.

"That might be stretching it," Servais said. "Maybe when we come back off the road might be more realistic."

The Mariners return home May 31 for an 11-game run at Safeco Field against Colorado, Tampa Bay, Minnesota and Toronto.

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Happy birthday, Leonys

Happy birthday, Leonys 0:24

Happy birthday, Leonys
Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory 1:39

Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory
Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener 2:10

Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener

View More Video

About Bob Dutton

@tnt_mariners

Bob Dutton joined The News Tribune in 2013 after more than 25 years at the Kansas City Star, including the last 13 covering baseball and the Royals. He was the president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America in 2008 and serves on the committee that nominates players to the Hall of Fame.

Sports Videos