The Mariners believed they’ve identified the cause of Edwin Diaz’s problems.
The Mariners believed they’ve identified the cause of Edwin Diaz’s problems. Ted S. Warren AP
The Mariners believed they’ve identified the cause of Edwin Diaz’s problems. Ted S. Warren AP
Mariners Insider Blog

Mariners Insider Blog

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

Mariners Insider Blog

May 19, 2017 5:09 PM

Have Mariners fixed Diaz? Next test is to see whether he can execute the changes

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

SEATTLE

Having identified what they believe to be the problem with struggling closer Edwin Diaz, the Mariners are now looking for the best situation for him to test his adjustments in a game situation.

That could come as soon as Friday’s game against the Chicago White Sox at Safeco Field.

"You might see him right after the starter," manager Scott Servais said in his daily pre-game news briefing. "You might see one of the length guys, then Diaz. I don’t want to look up and have him as the only guy standing in the ninth inning.

"We somehow need to get him in a less-leveraged situation."

The Mariners pulled Diaz out of his closer duties after he nearly squandered a three-run lead Monday in the ninth inning before Tony Zych closed out a 6-5 victory over Oakland.

That was one day after Diaz surrendered a walk-off homer to Kevin Pillar in a 3-2 loss at Toronto.

A sensation a year ago as a rookie, Diaz now sports a 5.28 ERA and has issued 10 walks in his 15 1/3 innings. The Mariners believe the problem is he is rushing through his delivery.

That led to a series of sessions this week with pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr.

Servais said, "He’s starting to get a feel and understanding for staying back over the rubber. His mechanics…he rushes through so quickly that his arm can’t catch up. That’s where the straight fastballs come from."

It’s an easy fix — in theory.

"You can practice it on the side all you want," Servais said. "When the adrenaline starts, and you’re on the mound, then you’ve got to see if you can put it in play."

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Happy birthday, Leonys

Happy birthday, Leonys 0:24

Happy birthday, Leonys
Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory 1:39

Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory
Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener 2:10

Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener

View More Video

About Bob Dutton

@tnt_mariners

Bob Dutton joined The News Tribune in 2013 after more than 25 years at the Kansas City Star, including the last 13 covering baseball and the Royals. He was the president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America in 2008 and serves on the committee that nominates players to the Hall of Fame.

Sports Videos