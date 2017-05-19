White Sox 2, Mariners 1 (10 innings): Mariners muster just one hit

Despite getting just one hit Friday night, the Mariners somehow pushed their way into extra innings against the Chicago White Sox. Not that it mattered.
Melky Cabrera’s two-out RBI double in the 10th inning lifted the White Sox to a 2-1 victory at Safeco Field once David Robertson closed out the Mariners.
Still, this stung a bit because Tony Zych (2-1) started the Chicago 10th by hitting Kevan Smith, a .115 hitter.
Leury Garcia replaced Smith and moved to second on Willy Garcia’s sacrifice bunt and to third on Tim Anderson’s grounder to second.
Cabrera then tomahawked an 0-2 slider into the right-field corner for an RBI double.
Mariners starter Ariel Miranda had a career-best nine strikeouts and allowed just one run and four hits in seven innings — and got a no-decision.
He made one big mistake. He hung a two-out slider in the sixth inning to Jose Abreu, who rocked it for a 464-foot homer that erased the Mariners’ 1-0 lead.
Former closer Edwin Diaz replaced Miranda to start the eighth inning and worked around two high-chop singles. Diaz then worked a one-two-three ninth inning.
That was a definite plus.
The Mariners got their only hit when Danny Valencia opened the second inning by swinging late on a changeup but flicking the ball into the right-center gap for a triple.
Valencia held on Taylor Motter’s fly to center but scored when Ben Gamel followed with deeper fly.
Chicago starter Jose Quintana who struck out seven and walked one in a dominant 99-pitch performance over eight innings. Robertson (3-1) pitched the final two innings.
Miranda didn’t give up a hit until Abreu’s two-out single in the fourth, which came after Miranda failed to get a borderline call on an 0-2 fastball.
The White Sox got one-out singles in the fifth from Matt Davidson and Yolmer Sanchez, but Miranda retired Smith on a fly to left before striking out Willy Garcia.
Chicago pulled even in the sixth inning when Miranda hung a 2-0 slider to Abreu, who planted the ball in the upper deck in left-center field for his eighth homer of the season.
PLAY OF THE GAME: Gamel opened the eighth inning with a high pop into short right field. Second baseman Yolmer Sanchez retreated on the ball as other players circled around.
Sanchez whiffed on the catch for an error, but Gamel had kept running and was quickly trapped between first and second for an out.
STAT PACK: Miranda’s nine strikeouts were a career high. His previous best was eight on two occasions.
SHORT HOPS: Andy McKay was inducted into the California Community College Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He spent 22 years at Sacramento City College from 1990-2012 and was part of 14 conference championships. He is in his second year as the Mariners’ director of player development…
ON DECK: The Mariners and White Sox continue their four-game series at 7:10 p.m. Saturday at Safeco Field. Right-hander Yovani Gallardo (2-3 with a 4.53 ERA) will face Chicago right-hander Mike Pelfrey (0-4, 5.70).
The game can be seen on Root Sports Northwest and heard on 710 ESPN and the Mariners Radio Network.
